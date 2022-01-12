HyunA relies on THESE 4 trends to always make her look ridiculously stylish

Singer, rapper and model–HyunA has all the makings of a style star. Considering she’s been in the industry since 2007, the idol has had plenty of time to pick up more than a few fashion tricks while jet setting worldwide and working with the most fashionable artists and designers in the world. Even though she’s a Korean pop star, the idol rocks global trends effortlessly. Today, we’re looking back at some of her top trends.

Laid-back luxe will be one of the defining characteristics of how fashion people get dressed this year. The state of the world is as unexpected as ever, which is why the quality over quantity mindset is resonating especially well right now. Look for easygoing essentials such as relaxed silhouettes, luxe knits, and cozy textures.

Are you ready to party? According to HyunA, we'll be embracing shorter hemlines and bare midriffs more than ever in 2022. Prepare to embrace an early aughts-inspired feel in your going-out attire clad in disco-ready metal mesh.

Optical illusion graphics are a big part of the retro-futurist movement that emerged in the '60s. Seeing as the aesthetics of the movement are having a moment again now across interior design and fashion, we'll be seeing that overall aesthetic manifest most prominently with these shape-shifting prints. Psychadelic prints took hold in 2021, but this year’s newly updated optics get a fresh update with these trippy designs that can only be described as hypnotizing.

Good news: corsets are here to stay. In addition to the lingerie-as-eveningwear look, I think we'll start to see a lot more layering. These will feature corsets and bra tops worn on top of thin knits instead of underneath them!

