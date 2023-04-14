HyunA shares heartwarming response to ex-boyfriend DAWN’s new song Dear My Light: 'No matter what...'

K-Pop soloist DAWN dropped his new track ‘Dear My Light’ on April 13. Soon after its release, the song was met with a plethora of positive reviews. ‘Dear My Light’ was especially loved by fans for its extraordinarily emotive and melancholic composition. Besides the latter, fans also couldn’t stop gushing over the sheer sincerity with which the song was written and lyrically delivered. While the song’s impact undoubtedly reached a lot of fans, its overall appeal did a great job of leaving an impact on DAWN's former girlfriend HyunA. HyunA not only liked the song but in fact did not shy away from sharing her reaction to it with the world.

HyunA’s reaction to DAWN’s Dear My Light

Soon after the song’s official release, HyunA took to her Instagram and posted a snippet of the song’s music video. The said post was then captioned as follows:

Because I met you at your best (prettiest)

No matter what anyone says I can bear it all

I'm okay

HyunA’s reaction was quick to get noticed by fans and was loved for its sincerity and warmth. DAWN and HyunA reportedly started dating each other as labelmates back in 2016. They finally made their equation public two years later in 2018. On November 30, 2022, HyunA took to her Instagram and announced her breakup with DAWN and revealed that the two had decided to part ways on cordial terms. HyunA’s recent reaction to DAWN’ ‘Dear My Light’ is a significant testament to just how much the duo stands by its promise of parting ways on good terms.

DAWN

DAWN (originally Kim Hyo Shin) is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. He is popularly known as a former member of boy group Pentagon. He marked his advent in the entertainment industry as a part of the boy group Pentagon in the year 2016. After almost two years, DAWN left the group in 2018 before finally debuting as a solo artist in 2019. His debut track ‘Money’ established him as a promising soloist. The debut track was also praised for its unique composition and visually pleasing music video. DAWN recently dropped his track ‘Dear My Light’ on April 13. The song is being loved and streamed by fans for its excellent composition and emotive delivery.

