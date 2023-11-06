HyunA signs with hip-hop label AT AREA; Agency comments on her becoming labelmate with ex-boyfriend DAWN

K-pop icon HyunA is making waves in the music industry once again. She recently signed with AT AREA, marking a significant step in her career. This change also places her under the same management as her ex-partner and fellow singer DAWN.

HyunA signs with AT AREA

On November 6, OSEN reported that HyunA has signed an exclusive contract with the hip-hop label AT AREA, which was founded by the acclaimed producing team GroovyRoom. An official source from AT AREA verified the news, saying, "We have indeed recently finalised an exclusive contract with the talented artist, HyunA."

HyunA's recent exclusive contract with AT AREA marks her joining alongside her former partner, DAWN. It's worth noting that the decision to bring both artists under the same label doesn't imply any reconciliation between them. AT AREA made it clear that their private relationship was not a factor in the professional collaboration. The label's primary focus was solely on recognizing and harnessing the artistic influence and prominence of HyunA as an individual artist.

AT AREA proudly represents a roster of diverse artists, including GEMINI, Mirani, BLASÉ, and even HyunA's former boyfriend and solo artist, DAWN.

HyunA and DAWN

HyunA and Dawn, who initially started dating in 2016 and revealed their relationship publicly in 2018, subsequently joined P Nation to pursue their individual careers. Prior to this move, they faced an unexpected exit from Cube Entertainment due to their open romance. Their relationship, which spanned six years and included an engagement, came to an end in November 2022, a decision that they personally conveyed to their fans through their respective Instagram accounts.

HyunA's journey through the K-pop industry has been nothing short of sensational. After a prolific career with various labels, the singer, rapper, and dancer is set to start a new chapter with AT AREA. With this move, she released a trailer for her forthcoming comeback ATTITUDE, and fans are overjoyed to see her back.

