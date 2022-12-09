HyunA to have reportedly met with Jay Park’s label MORE VISION, agency responds

On December 9, 2022, it was reported that the popular singer HyunA is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with Jay Park’s agency, ‘MORE VISION.’ Several media outlets reported that the idol met with the representatives of the company and had a discussion regarding the potential exclusive contract.

As per the reports, HyunA was in discussion to join MORE VISION. Earlier, this morning MORE VISION issued a statement regarding the singer joining their agency.

The statement reads as follows:

“It is true we met with HyunA, but there have been no decisions made regarding an exclusive contract.”

MORE VISION

Jay Park founded the label MORE VISION after he stepped down from the position of CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. On March 3, 2022, he officially announced his new label MORE VISION. He made this announcement via a YouTube channel of the same name. In the video titled ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’ he expressed his beliefs. The video starts with an interview format as Jay Park shares his values and what he has in mind for the company and the artists who will join. Currently, the label is home to two dance crews: HolyBang and MVP.

HyunA

HyunA is a popular K-pop soloist, songwriter, dancer, rapper, and model. The singer started her career as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls under JYP Entertainment. She soon left the group and joined another girl group, 4Minute managed by Cube Entertainment. They were one of the most popular girl groups in the history of K-pop. 4minute disbanded in 2016. HyunA at the time released many solo songs; her most popular track, ‘Bubble Pop’ took the K-pop fans by storm. She was also a member of the trio group 'Triple H.' HyunA left Cube Entertainment in 2018 and soon joined PSY’s label, P NATION. On joining the company, she released many hits, including ‘Flower Shower,’ ‘I’m Not Cool,’ and ‘Nabillera.’ She left P NATION on August 29, 2022.