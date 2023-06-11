Hyung congratulations: ASTRO’s Sanha remembers Moonbin on 1000 days anniversary of subunit

ASTRO fans and friends of the group came together to celebrate the 1000th day since the debut of their first subunit Moonbin & Sanha, comprising members Moonbin and Yoon Sanha. Joining the fans, one half of the duo, member Sanha shared a memory of his friend and fellow member Moonbin who passed away in April this year.

Sanha remembering Moonbin on subunit anniversary

In an Instagram story shared by the youngest member of ASTRO on June 10, Yoon Sanha gave a shoutout to his late friend Moonbin. He uploaded a photo of the two seemingly enjoying a practice session. They could be seen laughing about something Moonbin was saying with Yoon Sanha’s head bowed down in laughter. The set up appeared to be the usual one for the subunit during their performances or fan cons, where the two ASTRO members could be seen in dressed down fits for the practice session.

Yoon Sanha tagged the Instagram profile of Moonbin, ‘moon_ko_ng’, which was a created based on the latter’s nickname Kong and his surname Moon, and has since been turned to a memorialised account following Moonbin’s passing. Sanha wrote, “Hyung congratulations. They say it’s the 1000th day since the debut of our subunit”. He added a peanut emoji which represented the two as well as a purple heart indicative of the group’s colors.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan about Moonbin & Sanha 1000 days anniversary

Previously, we also reported on SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, who has been friends with ASTRO’s Moonbin for a long time, congratulating Moonbin & Sanha for their anniversary. He shared a photo of the duo’s debut album IN-OUT writing, “Congratulations on the 1000th day of your debut. I’ll be back after listening to the whole album”, and added a face emoji with hearts around it.

About Moonbin & Sanha

Becoming the first official subunit from ASTRO, the two members debuted with a mini-album IN-OUT on September 14, 2020. Since they, the duo has released a couple of more EPs, including Refuge and Incense, the latter of which became their last following the death of Moonbin. Moonbin & Sanha were in the middle of a fan con tour which began at the start of 2023 when the news of Moonbin’s passing was confirmed on April 19.

