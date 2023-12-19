'Hyung I think about you': Key pens heartfelt letter remembering late SHINee member Jonghyun

In a heartfelt tribute marking the sixth anniversary of Jonghyun's passing, SHINee's Key penned a poignant letter to his late bandmate. Expressing deep emotions, Key reminisced about their bond, addressing Jonghyun affectionately as 'hyung'.

On December 18, 2017, the world mourned as SHINee's Jonghyun, at just 27 years old, departed, leaving an indelible mark on global fans. His sudden passing due to cardiac arrest in Seoul reverberated deeply, etching a poignant memory in K-pop history.

SHINee's Key pens touching letter in memory of late group member Jonghyun

Key's letter to Jonghyun reflected a mix of nostalgia and contemplation. He mentioned feeling a desire to visit Jonghyun alone despite the chilly weather, sharing that Taemin performed admirably recently, and the group is doing well. Key pondered the passage of time and the importance of cherishing relationships, a lesson he attributes to Jonghyun's legacy.

Acknowledging personal growth since Jonghyun's passing, Key expressed gratitude for the lessons learned, mentioning how their experiences have made them more open-hearted and honest about their feelings.

As each new year arrives, Key revealed that thoughts of Jonghyun linger, expressing hope for his well-being. The heartfelt message concluded with love, everlasting longing, and a humble request not to evoke Jonghyun's potential ire for not having a physical memento.

Key's heartfelt letter stands as a touching tribute, reflecting the enduring impact Jonghyun had on his friends, leaving behind valuable lessons and cherished memories that continue to shape their lives.

Advertisement

SHINee, along with Shawols and Minho, honored the 6th death anniversary of Jonghyun's passing

To honor Jonghyun, SHINee's agency, SM Entertainment, and the group regularly paid tribute on his passing anniversary. Through SHINee's official social media, snapshots of Jonghyun's vibrant performances were shared, accompanied by heartfelt messages conveying eternal love—a customary homage.

In a deeply personal tribute, SHINee's Minho took to social media, posting a photo of Jonghyun and expressing heartfelt sentiments. His touching message reflected warmth amid the winter chill, acknowledging Jonghyun's enduring influence and the profound longing felt. Minho shared his visit to console Jonghyun's mother, assuring her of Jonghyun's enduring remembrance.

Jonghyun, SHINee's celebrated main vocalist since May 2008, wasn't solely an exceptional singer but also a gifted songwriter. His lyrical talent adorned SHINee's tracks like Juliette and View and compositions for IU, Son Dam Bi, EXO, and Lee Hi.

Through Blue Night from 2014 to 2017, Jonghyun showcased his musical prowess, compiling creations into albums like Story Op.1 and Story Op.2. Tracks such as End of a Day and the emotive collaboration Lonely with Taeyeon resonated deeply.

His inaugural solo concert in 2016 and the subsequent event in December 2017 preceded his untimely passing. Posthumously, his album Poet|Artist paid tribute to his artistry. His family established the Shinin' Foundation, nurturing emerging talents inspired by the album's title track.

Jonghyun's legacy endures, remembered for his artistry, warmth, and profound impact on K-pop—a remembrance that unifies SHINee and the global Shawol community, illuminating his everlasting presence in the hearts of those who loved and admired him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SHINee and Shawols remember late singer Jonghyun on 6 years of his passing; Minho consoles former's mother