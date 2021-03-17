The Hyung line in BTS is underrated and here's why
Taehyung once said, “I hope fans give love to all seven. BTS is made up of seven guys.” Many practice it and are an OT7 stan, while some, not much. Meet ARMYs - online or offline - and majorly, their bias would be one of the members from the Maknae line. Before we deep dive into the debate, the Maknae line consists of Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook and the Hyung line consists of Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi and Hoseok. Having said that, I’ve also met a fair number of ARMYs who are Hyung line-biased. (I am one of them too!)
However, since long, people have been overlooking the Hyung line and sometimes, their achievements too. Some fans may come up and deny this fact, but it is pretty evident through the numbers. Fancams are released of every member of the same performance, but you will see the views on any of the Maknae line videos being much higher (crossing millions of views) whereas the Hyung line videos stand at a few hundred thousands. Not just fancams, even VLives and tweets. Just out of curiosity, I wanted to check whether their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, gives in to these temptations. I was glad to know I was wrong. However, what do we do with the sad generalization of antis saying that the Hyung line is less attractive than the Maknae line? Is it the agency? Is it the ads? Or the screen-time?
The Maknae line is given more opportunities to express their sensuous side - think of Jimin’s Filter and Serendipity, Jungkook’s My Time and Taehyung’s Singularity. Now, think about the Hyung line performances, sensuous in their own ways, the performances are more on the cuter, softer or impact-driven side. Think of MAMA, Just Dance, Epiphany, Awake, Trivia: Love, and Persona. Now performances can be a personal decision, but I’ve stated them here to show how they can impact positions too. Moreover, another reason can also be the goofy personalities of the members themselves. Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook are more likely to do cute, silly little things or be the center of attraction and entertainer in any event or video, than Namjoon or Yoongi.
Centre positions and age also comes into consideration here. Only 1 out of the 4 main dancers in the group is a Hyung - J-Hope (who’s also the dance leader and rightfully so!). This can also be another factor that has an effect on a member’s reputation. How? Dance and fan attraction go hand-in-hand. Not a perfect dancer means not much center position. Not much center position means no focus. No focus means less screen time. Less screen time means less time to charm the audience. It’s a cycle that many K-Pop idols and their loyal fans are sometimes caught up in.
This gets more saddening when the members themselves acknowledge this division. During each Hyung line member’s live, fans keep on asking about the Maknae line. Numbers for Maknae line lives reach more than the number of the other line. A Cooky, TATA and Chimmy merch will be sold out first than a Shooky, RJ, Koya or Mang.
However, this is not to say that the Hyung line isn’t appreciated at all. They are very much appreciated, acknowledged and loved. All across the world, there have been so many donations to animal institutions, plantation events, NGOs and so much more during the Hyung line birthdays. Same goes for the Maknae line fans too. But, we’re still a long way to go before we have a fair balance between the fans of these units.
I’m just glad Big Hit Entertainment at least keeps the merch of all their members at the same price, unlike other KPop merch selling websites or someone selling second hand goodies.
Also Read: BTS’ Jin can’t just pull off perfect high notes, he can also pull off THESE amazing styles
What are your thoughts on this division between the Hyung and Maknae line? Where do you stand? Share your views with us in the comments section below! (You can share your bias too! Mine is Yoongi!)
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I am OT7 biased . Every 7 members are equal for. If their is no hyung line their is no maknae and if their is no maknae no hyung . They all together make the big cute band BTS ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love all seven it's not about appearance it's all about the work... All are unique and best ❤️❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love all of them equally, and when I heard Joonie (my ultimate bias) was called ugly by some fans I was so sad that those people call themselves real armys. Real army wouldn't hurt any of members.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes all members deserve equal support and love and attention from army
Anonymous 2 days ago
agree no more, and I'm glad that a lot of people think the same as me.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love all of them and everyone should treated equally. ARMYs should understand this. Btw my bias is RM and Yoo gi.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I don't share any of them, I love them all, but my favorite person is Min Yoongi and I love him very much.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Very much accurate. They are a team of 7. There shouldn't be any division among them. All 7 deserve everything equally. The 7 members are amazingly talented.
Anonymous 3 days ago
OT7 ♡
Anonymous 3 days ago
Really armys love all equally and my bias.is namjoonie and hobi
Anonymous 3 days ago
True armys love all of them equally
Anonymous 3 days ago
Yes your each word is true hyung line is so underrated till date...i dont know why...but as army we must stan OT7♥️
Anonymous 3 days ago
Well.. At first I was only interested in jungkook but as years past I became to love all 7 that's just how amazing they are
Anonymous 3 days ago
Well expressed....I was so scared to put my point out..but know I know that there are many who think as me
Anonymous 3 days ago
Ot7 por siempre
Anonymous 3 days ago
Not to brag but I actually love and respect the Hyung line. I love when jin take care of his members or rather say his young brothers. I love when yoongi teach them valuable things and encourage them with his amazing words. I love jhope brighten up their mood and keep them happy all the time and I loveeeee Namjoonie for being the dad of his members or say his family. You can notice that my bias is namjoon and I am proud of it. Hyung line aren't just a family or brotherly kind of boys, but they are so talented and represents the group so nicely. I mean Jhope is known for his dancing skills and as best dancer in Kpop industry. While our little meow meow yoongi is not only known for being a best rapper but also a excellent basket ball player and pianist. I literally want to scream out to those people who think jin is just in the group for his visuals but you haters, he have proved that he not only remained just looks but the world has declared him as a "Perfect face". He has such a honey like sweet with upper range high voice that the public in the audience has to cheer no matter what when he performs. And well well well, Namjoon is a beyond perfect man to ever exist. He has such a strong yet soft personality. Have great rapping skills, is a great leader and of course such a cutie pie...
Anonymous 3 days ago
You're not an Army until and unless you love all the 7 members equally and support them with the same amount.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Me tooo,I am an OT7 stan
Anonymous 3 days ago
Yes, I too feel camera should focus on everyone of members, not only on V & JK
Anonymous 3 days ago
This was spoke and is true sadly,I hope that we can make a ballance
Anonymous 3 days ago
Lol. I first had Yoongi and Jimin as my bias three years ago. Then added Hobi, Joon, Jin, Tae and then Kook. Here I am, an ot7 stan.
Anonymous 3 days ago
I like all seven boys they are best in their own way all seven boys are cute
Anonymous 3 days ago
I like all seven boys the all seven bts boys are best in their own way all are cute
Anonymous 3 days ago
all members are unique in themselves...I personally don't think there should be any division ...I m OT7 Stan n love all the 7 members equally...all are equally tallented ,handsome and deserving
Anonymous 3 days ago
Each and everything written in this article is soo true..till date the hyung line is underrated and given less focus...I Stan Hyung line and sometimes feel bad about this...n most of my ARMY freinds also acknowledge the maknae line only n ignore the achievements of hyung line ??
Anonymous 3 days ago
Hyung line is seriously underrated..Imagine being immensely talented but getting sidelined because of age..It's not that they are so old either. RM and JHope are just a year older than Tae and Jimin
Anonymous 3 days ago
This is so true that Hyung line is still underrated !
Anonymous 3 days ago
Yes...this is so irritating