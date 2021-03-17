The Hyung line in BTS is underrated and here's why

A battle ongoing since the debut, this is one question that has divided the vast fandom, in two. Read on to know what we think.

Taehyung once said, “I hope fans give love to all seven. BTS is made up of seven guys.” Many practice it and are an OT7 stan, while some, not much. Meet ARMYs - online or offline - and majorly, their bias would be one of the members from the Maknae line. Before we deep dive into the debate, the Maknae line consists of Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook and the Hyung line consists of Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi and Hoseok. Having said that, I’ve also met a fair number of ARMYs who are Hyung line-biased. (I am one of them too!)

However, since long, people have been overlooking the Hyung line and sometimes, their achievements too. Some fans may come up and deny this fact, but it is pretty evident through the numbers. Fancams are released of every member of the same performance, but you will see the views on any of the Maknae line videos being much higher (crossing millions of views) whereas the Hyung line videos stand at a few hundred thousands. Not just fancams, even VLives and tweets. Just out of curiosity, I wanted to check whether their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, gives in to these temptations. I was glad to know I was wrong. However, what do we do with the sad generalization of antis saying that the Hyung line is less attractive than the Maknae line? Is it the agency? Is it the ads? Or the screen-time?

The Maknae line is given more opportunities to express their sensuous side - think of Jimin’s Filter and Serendipity, Jungkook’s My Time and Taehyung’s Singularity. Now, think about the Hyung line performances, sensuous in their own ways, the performances are more on the cuter, softer or impact-driven side. Think of MAMA, Just Dance, Epiphany, Awake, Trivia: Love, and Persona. Now performances can be a personal decision, but I’ve stated them here to show how they can impact positions too. Moreover, another reason can also be the goofy personalities of the members themselves. Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook are more likely to do cute, silly little things or be the center of attraction and entertainer in any event or video, than Namjoon or Yoongi.

Centre positions and age also comes into consideration here. Only 1 out of the 4 main dancers in the group is a Hyung - J-Hope (who’s also the dance leader and rightfully so!). This can also be another factor that has an effect on a member’s reputation. How? Dance and fan attraction go hand-in-hand. Not a perfect dancer means not much center position. Not much center position means no focus. No focus means less screen time. Less screen time means less time to charm the audience. It’s a cycle that many K-Pop idols and their loyal fans are sometimes caught up in.

This gets more saddening when the members themselves acknowledge this division. During each Hyung line member’s live, fans keep on asking about the Maknae line. Numbers for Maknae line lives reach more than the number of the other line. A Cooky, TATA and Chimmy merch will be sold out first than a Shooky, RJ, Koya or Mang.

However, this is not to say that the Hyung line isn’t appreciated at all. They are very much appreciated, acknowledged and loved. All across the world, there have been so many donations to animal institutions, plantation events, NGOs and so much more during the Hyung line birthdays. Same goes for the Maknae line fans too. But, we’re still a long way to go before we have a fair balance between the fans of these units.

I’m just glad Big Hit Entertainment at least keeps the merch of all their members at the same price, unlike other KPop merch selling websites or someone selling second hand goodies.

What are your thoughts on this division between the Hyung and Maknae line? Where do you stand? Share your views with us in the comments section below! (You can share your bias too! Mine is Yoongi!)

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :BTS Twitter

