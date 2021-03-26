  1. Home
Hyung line or Maknae line: Which line will help you win in Run BTS? Take this fun quiz to find out!

Everyone has dreamed of being on Run BTS, at least once. This is your chance to know which team you would be in!
Arguably one of the best reality shows out there, Run BTS, the septet's own reality show is a paradise for ARMYs. They get to see a whole different side of the global superstars, BTS - a side where they betray each other for a $5 coupon or manipulate the staff into getting a second chance - it's not just a reality show. It's THE BEST REALITY SHOW.

The show has 130+ episodes and it’s still going on. This is one “work” that I would like to think BTS love as equally as ARMYs love it. Avatar cooking, tennis competition, silly lucky games, puzzles, escape rooms, a mission in a zombie invasion environment, VR games - the show is packed with competition and laughter!

If you also take inspiration from Run BTS staff’s incredible ideas, this quiz is for you! 

If you’ve ever wondered which team you’d be on, take this quiz to find out!

 

 

Which line did you get? Do you think you’d win by being their team member? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :BTS Twitter

