Hyunjin of Stray Kids drops NEW self-composed song Contradicting to express feelings about heartbreak

On August 19, JYP Entertainment released the video for Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s new song Contradicting and the fans were surprised by the beautiful lyrics. He composed the song alongside Bangchan and it goes on to show how well they have created the track. While the video itself is a work of art, we love how it has been going well with the song. Contradicting chronicles the journey of going through a breakup and finding it hard to move on. Hyunjin has captured this generation’s struggles with relationships in an extremely nuanced way with his melodious voice perfectly in place.

Stray Kids’ S-Class achievement:

Stray Kids’ latest MV S-Class crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It is the title track from their album 5-STAR. The song talks about standing out from other people. The music video, which flaunts an unsurpassed scale, has been garnering a great deal of attention and love from Korea and globally for its excellent exhibition and ostentatious sights of the eight members against the backdrop of the beautiful scenery of Seoul. The album came out at no.1 on the US Billboard main chart Billboard 200 for three successive years, following the two mini albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT, which was released in 2022. With the album, they have even ranked 26th on the chart and they were seen for 7 consecutive weeks. Alongside the mini album ODDINARY which was released in March 2022, it has set a standard for remaining for the longest period on the chart, tying with their past mini album release too.

Stray Kids’ activities:

Recently, Stray Kids headlined Lollapalooza Paris for the first time. They were chosen as main headliners alongside well-known Spanish artist ROSALIA on July 22nd and American rapper Kendrick Lamar. With the attention of fans all around the world centered on them, around 60,000 people accumulated to see the Stray Kids show, understanding the overall impact Stray Kids have. As the intro track that declared the start of the stunning performance shone through the event, the crowd energetically cheered, and the heavenly performance of VENOM and MANIAC alongside a giant spider background set in a split second raised expectations for their live stage performance.

