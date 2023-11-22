'I am deeply reflecting on myself': RIIZE's Seunghan pens apology letter for swirling controversies

RIIZE member Seunghan will be on a temporary hiatus following the recent controversies. Private videos of his pre-debut and video call with other celebrities were leaked which stirred up controversies. His agency SM Entertainment announced his hiatus and also declared that they are planning to take legal action against those who leaked his videos.

RIIZE's Seunghan apologizes in letter

RIIZE member Seunghan penned a letter apologizing for his past and posted the letter on Wewerse. The idol wrote that he was sorry for his impulsive actions and that he was aware of how they had caused harm to many people. He added that he would reflect on his actions. He also apologized to the fans and his members who have supported him. He further noted that he would reflect on his past when he should have been working the hardest but instead caused more harm to others. He assured everyone that he'll look back at his actions and try his best to be a better person. Seunghan ended the letter by apologizing to the fans, RIIZE's members, and the staff once more.

Seunghan to halt activities indefinitely

On November 22, SM Entertainment announced that RIIZE's member Seunghan will be on a hiatus and the group will be continuing with six members which include Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. The company elaborated that the incident has given rise to mental strain and responsibility due to which the member has decided to sit out of activities for the well-being of the group. Seunghal will be indefinitely taking a hiatus.

The company continued and added that the photos and videos that have been leaked are private to the idol and have been distributed unauthorized. They plan to take strict actions against the individual who circulated the photos and videos.

This is not the first time that the videos of the member in his private moments have been leaked online. In August too there were pictures of him with a girl which created controversies.

RIIZE made their debut on September 4 with Get A Guitar which quickly became popular amongst K-pop fans.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

