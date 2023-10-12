‘I am proud of you as a member’: BTS RM to Jimin, latter opens up about leader’s reaction to FACE

On October 10 it was announced that BTS member Jimin would be dropping his solo documentary very soon. The documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary will be released on October 23 and pre-orders will start on October 14. The idol released a 10-minute interview on YouTube in which he discussed his documentary, solo album and leader RM’s reaction to it.

Jimin opens up about RM’s reaction to FACE

FACE was Jimin’s first solo album which was released in March of 2023. The upcoming documentary will showcase the process which led to the release on the album. On October 12, the idol talked about the album and also mentioned what RM had to say about it. Jimin revealed that after FACE’s activities and promotions were over, RM had commented over a call that Jimin had worked so hard and he was proud of Jimin as a member which made the singer emotional. The Set Me Free singer added that it was a memory that he’ll never forget.

Jimin revealed that while promoting FACE, he was worried if he would be able to do everything by himself. He hadn’t been able to shake off such feelings and nervousness. In the future, he will try to pull away from such concerns and give it his best.

More about Jimin’s Production Diary

Jimin’s Production Diary will be released on October 23 and fans are eagerly waiting for the singer’s upcoming project in which he will be revealing the process of his album’s birth and promotions in detail. People are always eager to know the behind-the-scenes and the stories that go on during the production process and hence, ARMY’s anticipate this upcoming documentary.

A short teaser video was dropped which revealed what fans can expect to see. In the clip, Jimin can be seen holding a black marker and a drawing pad. He writes the title of the documentary in both Korean and English.

