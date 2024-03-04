'I apologize for causing concern to everyone': Soloist Meenoi addresses controversial live broadcast

Singer Meenoi has broken her silence, addressing recent controversies surrounding a tearful live broadcast. Apologizing for the concerns raised, Meenoi emphasized the importance of sincerity and accountability, vowing to learn from the incident and grow as an artist.

K-pop soloist, Meenoi has taken to social media to address recent controversies surrounding her, including a tearful live broadcast and alleged ad cancellation. On March 4, she apologized for causing concern, expressing the need to be brave and clarify the misconceptions surrounding her recent behavior.

Meenoi refuted claims of failing to attend an advertisement two hours before and explained that she had concerns about the contract, discovering a fake stamp with her name on it. Despite requesting modifications, the conditions were not adjusted, leading her to decide not to shoot the ad. She emphasized the ongoing difference in positions between her and the company, with both sides undergoing legal review.

Additionally, Meenoi addressed the Jeonju Ultimate Festival incident, apologizing for her tardiness and expressing regret over indoor smoking. She admitted contemplating whether to issue an apology after the performance but ultimately chose not to, citing advice from the company.

The singer acknowledged the importance of responding to controversies and conveying sincerity, stating, "Not responding is not always the best response; I've learned that it's important to convey sincerity and show an apology for mistakes." Meenoi pledged to remember the incident and strive to grow as an artist, showcasing better aspects of herself in the future.

This statement comes in the wake of criticism and scrutiny surrounding Meenoi's recent actions, signaling her commitment to addressing and learning from the controversies.

All you need to know about soloist Meeoni

Park Min Young, professionally known as Meenoi, is a South Korean singer who has left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene. Born on April 9, 1997, in Taean and raised in Bucheon, she discovered her passion for singing during her elementary school years, inspired by a friend's impressive karaoke performance. Pursuing her musical aspirations, Meenoi studied applied music at Hanyang University.

In 2019, she made her debut with the single NDGGA, marking the beginning of a promising career. Meenoi's popularity soared in 2021 with the release of her debut studio album, In My Room. The following year, her collaboration with Woo Won Jae on the single Ghosting earned a nomination for Best Collaboration at the MAMA Awards.

In 2023, Meenoi signed with AOMG, further establishing her place in the Korean music scene. Her artistry is characterized by a personal touch, as she skillfully captures aspects of her daily life through her unique language and tone, setting her apart as a distinctive voice in the world of K-pop.

