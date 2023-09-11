'I can't hear you': When Extraordinary You cast SF9's Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook decided to ignore Kim Hye Yoon

SF9's Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lee Jae Wook were featured in the high school rom-com drama Extraordinary You in 2019. The K-drama gave some hilarious as well as heart-fluttering scenes. What caught everyone's attention was the height differences between the main cast members and the friendly banter between then

When Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook ignored Kim Hye Yoon

Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook loved teasing Kim Hye Woon while they were filming the K-drama Extraordinary You. The actors were having fun talking about each other on the set until Lee Jae Wook decided to ignore her saying he wouldn't see her when she said one of the dialogues. The SF9 member also joined him immediately, this behind-the-scenes became even more funnier as Kim Hye Yoon was the shortest among the three and the two talked to each other while she was standing in between. Fans found this moment very adorable as Kim Hye Yoon said, "I can't hear you guys", and acted like they were talking to her. Lee Jae Wook saw her and said, "Oh no! I saw her again".

Later, Rowoon's reason for suggesting that they should not ignore her for more than a day was too adorable to not remember. He said that it was because Kim Hye Yoon was too cute. The never-ending teasing and making fun of each other did not end there, Rowoon copied the way Kim Hye Yoon's character Eun Dan Oh wanted to sit in the spotlight. Lee Jae Wook made fun of Rowoon and it continued. The entire behind-the-scenes was filled with fun and laughter as the cast members showed their bond on screen.

About Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You's plot revolves around a high school girl named Eun Dan Oh played by Kim Hye Yoon and how she becomes aware that she has been living in an imaginary universe of comics. The comic she's been living in is called Secret. Eun Dan Oh is disappointed with how her character is written and she finds Haru played by Rowoon another character like her to go against the writer's decisions.

