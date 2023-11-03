'I could date him': SHINee's Taemin opens up about friendship with SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

SHINee member Taemin made his admiration for SEVENTEEN's Hoshi very clear. The idol recently dropped a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track. SEVENTEEN also released their mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23. Here is what Taemin had to say about Hoshi.

Taemin says he would date Hoshi

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi is a successful fanboy story. SHINee's Taemin appeared with the God of Music Singer for a KODE video. Hoshi revealed the sweet story of how the two became friends as they took on the HARD challenge together. The two revealed that they trust each other. Taaemin also went on to say that he can even share his house passcode with the SEVENTEEN member.

During the show, the two were to text each other but Taemin was not aware of whom he was communicating with. But the idol was quick to figure out and the two sat comfortably and shared a chat and they decided their meal plans together. They also went ahead and discussed their respective comebacks as both dropped new albums in October.

Appreciating Hoshi even further, Taemin added that he feels like he is close enough to Hoshi to even date him.

Taemin's recent activities

Taemin is a member of the K-pop super group SHINee who made their debut in 2008 with the single Replay which became an instant hit. As a soloist, the artist released his first EP titled Ace in 2014 with lead single Danger.

On October 30, Taemin dropped his EP Guilty along with a music video which is his first release since he was discharged from the military. He will be holding the concert, Metamorph, as a soloist in December at the Inspire Arena, Incheon. During a recent promotional event for Guilty, he expressed his admiration for SEVENTEEN's Hoshi who is also very vocal about his love for SHINee.

