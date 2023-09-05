'I cried a lot' MAMAMOO’s Hwasa addresses hate comments following university festival controversy

Recently, MAMAMOO's Hwasa was embroiled in a controversy stemming from a police report filed against her due to her provocative performance at a university festival. The MAMAMOO member opened up about the hate comments she received following this latest controversy.

Hwasa talks about the hate comments and their impact

On September 4th, a video featuring Hwasa as a guest was posted on Sung Si Kyung's YouTube channel. In the video, Hwasa introduced her upcoming comeback title track I Love My Body, which is set to be released on the 6th. She opened up about the reason why she chose this song. However, this video release came in the wake of a recent controversy surrounding Hwasa's appearance at a university festival, which had attracted significant attention and garnered its fair share of criticism.

Hwasa shared her experiences regarding the university festival incident, explaining that it all began during MAMAMOO's U.S. tour. On the day she arrived in the U.S., her phone was flooded with Kakao Talk messages, which immediately raised her concern. She realized that something must have happened, leading her to check the messages. While she was aware that her stage performance had sparked controversy, she found herself deeply affected by the onslaught of hate comments that followed. Hwasa, who typically has a thick skin when it comes to criticism, felt that this time the negativity had gone too far.

It was her first show in New York with MAMAMOO, so she had to keep herself together. She tried to remind herself to perform as usual, but the singer couldn't shake the incident from her mind.

During the performance, she maintained a front, pretending that everything was fine. Yet, as soon as the show concluded, tears welled up, and emotions overwhelmed her. In the hotel's elevator, surrounded by her fellow group members, Hwasa couldn't hold back any longer. While everyone was complimenting each other for the performances, she recalled, "I cried a lot, more than I've cried all year." She said that her tears flowed like a waterfall, and it was a difficult moment for her.

Unable to contain her emotions even after the show was over, Hwasa expressed her need to step outside for some fresh air to Wheein, her roommate at the time. Hwasa found herself in the hotel's parking lot, crying as she grappled with the intense emotional feelings. She described the experience as akin to being in a movie, with her emotions oscillating wildly before she regained her composure.

All of this happened before she signed with P NATION, but it was during this challenging time that PSY sent her a demo of I Love My Body asking the singer to listen to it. The MAMAMOO singer mentioned that after receiving and listening to the song she smiled for the first time during our U.S. tour. The title of the song brought laughter to her lips, and the song rejuvenated her spirits.

She concluded by emphasizing that she doesn't intend to completely disregard all criticisms, but she believes it's essential to filter out the ones that are excessively hurtful.

Hwasa’s comeback

Hwasa has recently unveiled a captivating music video teaser for her upcoming track, I Love My Body, exuding an air of unwavering confidence. In this teaser, she strides boldly alongside a troupe of dancers, showcasing her unmistakable charisma. Fans can eagerly anticipate the full release of I Love My Body, scheduled for September 6th, on a Wednesday, at 6 PM KST.

This track marks a significant milestone for the artist as it's her first release since joining the renowned K-pop agency P Nation, which was founded by the iconic PSY. The song also acts as a response to all the hate Hwasa has been facing following the Sungkyunkwan University Festival controversy Hwasa made the transition to P Nation in early July, bidding farewell to her long-time agency, RBW, back in June. This change promises an exciting new chapter in her career, leaving fans eager to see what artistic directions she'll explore under her new label.

