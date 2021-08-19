I did not want to do this role: Shershaah’s Sahil Vaid on regretting to be a part of Sidharth Malhotra starrer

Shershaah starrer Sidharth Malhotra was recently released on a major OTT platform. The film essays the life of Captain Vikram Batra who performed his patriotic duty excellently during the Kargil war and did not make it back home from the line of fire. Actor Sahil Vaid, who has previously starred alongside Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania recently spoke to Zoom about his role in Shershaah. Sahil mentioned that he was not entirely happy with his part in the film considering its a small role.

Sahil spoke about asking the director to give him a uniformed role considering that he wanted to be a part of the battle scenes. Sahil said, “I kind of figured out that this is kind of a very small role and did not really want to do this role. I went to the director and told him to give me a uniformed role. I really would love to play a soldier, nobody has seen me in such roles and I really want to do those battle scenes, but the director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and this was in a way of me saying thank you.”

Sahil further spoke about his work getting unnoticed. He said, “There are some really amazing actors who have worked in this movie, set aside their egos, and gone for smaller roles… agreed to do bit parts because they wanted to pay tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That is why I did this movie as well and now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.”

