'I didn't think I was pretty until...': BLACKPINK's Jisoo's surprising admission on Hyeri’s Club; DEETs inside

Jisoo, a member of the globally renowned group BLACKPINK, recently shared surprising insights about her perception of popularity during her school days. In a candid revelation, she discussed feeling unnoticed until a revealing moment shifted her perspective.

This revelation unfolded during her appearance on Hyeri's Club, a YouTube series hosted by actress Hyeri, where Jisoo's revelations shed light on her past views about her popularity and the unexpected change in her classmates' actions that altered her perception.

Here's what Jisoo confessed on Lee Hyeri's talk show

Jisoo, renowned for her captivating stage presence and stunning visuals, has long been an icon in the K-pop realm. Despite her undeniable talent and magnetic aura on stage, the idol recently revealed a surprising chapter from her past. During her appearance on the January 5 episode of Hyeri's Club alongside actress Lee Hyeri, Jisoo disclosed a side of her life that fans hadn't seen before.

In a candid moment, Jisoo shared that she didn't always perceive herself as popular, particularly during her middle school days. She humbly mentioned not recognizing her own beauty and only hearing about her popularity during her high school years. Reflecting on her past, she humorously recalled her hairstyle from that time, comparing it to a triangular kimbap, indicating her unawareness of her own appeal.

However, things changed during her high school tenure when Jisoo noticed gifts left on her desk: drinks, bread, and letters from classmates. While she initially believed this signaled her newfound popularity, fans have long regarded her as a beloved figure in K-pop. Many speculate that Jisoo might not have realized her innate charm and popularity, attributing her down-to-earth nature to this lack of self-awareness. The revelation showcased a different side of the BLACKPINK sensation, endearing her even more to her dedicated fan base.

Is Jisoo likely to join her brother's company for solo ventures?

On January 2, an exclusive K-media report speculated that BLACKPINK's Jisoo might be taking charge of her solo endeavors through her brother's company, BIOMOM. This company, renowned for its focus on healthy infant nutrition, recently ventured into the entertainment sector, signaling potential ties with Jisoo's career aspirations.

Amidst the recruitment notice for BLISSOO, BIOMOM's entertainment division, Jisoo's photo was featured prominently, hinting at her possible involvement. The notice emphasized BLISSOO's ambitions to expand its entertainment reach nationally and globally, fueling speculation about Jisoo's management under her family's supervision.

However, a BIOMOM representative expressed uncertainty about the connection between BIOMOM and BLISSOO, downplaying any confirmed family involvement. This potential collaboration hints at Jisoo's desire for a solo career and a possible familial support system as she transitions from YG Entertainment.

With her departure from YG Entertainment to pursue a solo path, Jisoo's potential alliance with BIOMOM suggests a fresh direction in her career, potentially under a more personalized agency system with familial ties.

