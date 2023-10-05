'I don't care': BTS' Jungkook talks about privacy concerns as house address was circulated online

During a recent live session with fans, BTS' Jungkook discussed a concerning topic about his house, including the fact that his address has been circulating online. Jungkook took the opportunity to express his concerns regarding privacy and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Jungkook talking about privacy concerns

As promised, BTS' Jungkook went live at 9 PM KST, creating a comfortable and casual atmosphere for fans to grab a drink. During the broadcast, fans were curious about Jungkook's drinking habits, and he humorously mentioned that he couldn't handle tequila or champagne, joking that he'd be out if he tried.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Jungkook alluded to whether he should share his address, respond to comments from fans, or at least refer to the topic. Jungkook mentioned that fans wanted to drink with him and suggested he should give them his address. He then noted that many might already know it as it has been circulating online on platforms like YouTube. This raised concerns, highlighting the issue of some channels uploading celebrities' addresses without permission, and Jungkook acknowledged the existence of this problem during the live session.

If fans weren't already upset about the clear invasion of Jungkook's privacy, he went on to acknowledge that people already "know" his location due to YouTube channels spreading the information. Despite the potential for anger, Jungkook remained calm, revealing his true personality with a simple statement: "But I don't care." He added that he can't monitor every aspect of his life, showcasing a level of honesty and a mindset of not worrying about the trivial things that come with years in the industry.

Despite the breach of privacy, Jungkook once again expressed his deep affection for the ARMYs, stating, "I will only run with the ARMY," indicating his commitment to those fans who genuinely care for him. When the clip circulated, fans voiced their frustration at the inappropriate comments and the strange requests for personal information. Many emphasized that true ARMYs, genuine fans, wouldn't engage in such activities, underlining the crucial importance of respecting idols' privacy and treating them as humans.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

On October 4, it was announced that BTS member Jungkook is set to release his album titled GOLDEN on November 3. The idol made his debut with the single Seven, featuring artist Latto, back in July of this year. Following the success of his debut, he recently dropped his second single titled 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow), which has swiftly become a dominating force in the music scene.

Pre-orders for Jungkook's album, GOLDEN, started on October 4, with the official release scheduled for November 4. Among the 11 tracks included in the album, Seven and 3D have already emerged as massive hits, continuing to top charts and capture the hearts of fans. The infectious beats of these pop hits have sparked dance challenges that are going viral on social media, with various celebrities and fans joining in the groovy trend.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I miss you': BTS' Jungkook takes over SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan's live from Mingyu's account