‘I don’t have time to sleep’: Ex-TVXQ's Kim Jaejoong denies dating claims, identifies stalker fan who started rumor

Kim Jaejoong was recently caught up in a dating rumor after a woman started claiming that she was his girlfriend. She also presented photos as proof, but they were clearly photoshopped, leading to many questions. Now, the idol actor himself has addressed the situation while also answering fans’ questions about this speculation.

A sasaeng fan has been uploading self-made posts on her social media for months, claiming that she is dating Kim Jaejoong. She used photoshopped images and cleverly edited them to make it look like they were spending time together. She even posted photos of a man wearing the same clothes as the former TVXQ member. To make it look all real, she went one step further and added a picture of a cake photoshopped into his dining table.

On November 13, Kim Jaejoong addressed to fans’ questions saying, “I saw all the pictures, so why would you think that's me? I don't have time to sleep, so how can we be dating?”

He subtly said, “They don’t know how scary law can be these days,” indicating that he might resort to legal measures if the sasaeng fan doesn’t stop.

Further talking about it, he pointed out a few ‘mistakes’ that the woman should have been careful about to make it look more real. Kim Jaejoong mentioned that although the stalker fan set things up perfectly, she missed a few things.

“I don't like pretty cafes. I like street food or local restaurants. If they had noodles instead of rice in a cafe, I would have been suspicious too,” he said with a banter.

He praised the fan for her skills to photoshop his dinner table but said that she should have set up a rainbow rice cake instead of a normal one. He also pointed out that although she tried her best to make the man look like Kim Jaejoong, she left out many intricate details.

In addition to addressing the rumor, he also revealed that he has identified the woman in question, who is none other than a stalker fan who has attended several of his concerts and fan signing events.

