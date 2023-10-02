‘I don’t really care too much..’: Jungkook claps back classily at hate comments during Stationhead Listening Party

BTS’ Jungkook is turning savage these days and fans are loving the new and mature version of him. Recently, the maknae of BTS proved why he is golden in all the field. Jungkook’s clapping back at the haters during the Stationhead listening party of the newly released 3D Feat Jack Harlow has gained him enormous praise and respect from fans. For those unaware, Stationhead listening parties are typically held to give fans a chance to listen to music alongside their favorite K-pop idols during the live session. Here is the whole incident.

Jungkook’s mature response to hate comment wins hearts

The 3D crooner recently held one of the very first 3D Feat Jack Harlow stationhead listening parties. Unfortunately, during the livestream he encountered a few hate comments, attempting to troll him by mentioning other K-pop groups' names. Among the few trolls, one informed the Euphoria singer that they were looking into other groups as well. The exact comment read “looking into other idol groups.” However, instead of ignoring the comments like members usually do, he chose to acknowledge them with grace and his move earned him a heaps of praise from the BTS ARMY and netizens. Jungkook gracefully addressed them by stating that people can support whoever they like, whenever they want. He also admitted that he has some people who don't like him, but he promised to keep doing good things for his fans.

“Have you been checking out other idol groups? Haha, that's absolutely okay! You have the freedom to do that. I really appreciate those who support me. But, there are also many people who don't like me. Everyone here is my fan, so you all like me. But I do have people who don't like me. I live my life knowing that and just accepting it as a reality.”

He further stated about not caring too much about them “I don't pay a lot of attention to those people. They're just like me, regular people. I prefer to concentrate on working hard for the fans who truly love and support me. So, I'm not bothered by it.”

Not only that, but the Seven singer claimed, that he is actually appreciative of the hateful remarks made about him since they show that people are paying attention to him, even if it means trolling him and his works. He continued by saying he would continue to view it as an interest. The youngest member of BTS concluded his remarks stating that he will continue to work for his supporters. Even if he disappoints them sometimes or proves to be not enough, his love for them will never waver.

Fans praise Jungkook for his bold move

The polite clapback that the youngest member of the K-pop group showered on his haters has made his fans love him even more. The internet kept buzzing with reactions. During the Stationhead listening party, Jungkook also shared the story behind his shoulder injury which might have left a few fans concerned about his health.

4 different versions of Jungkook’s 3D rolled out

On October 2, Jungkook released all 4 different versions of the newly released digital single, 3D. Titled 3D: The Remixes all the versions were released simultaneously on YouTube and Spotify. The tracks are titled 3D (Clean Ver. ), 3D (A. G. Cook Remix), 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down). Meanwhile, during a radio broadcast interview, Jungkook hinted at his forthcoming activity. He stated that his solo album would go on the floor by the end of 2023. Earlier, BIGHIT announced that the military enlistment plans for RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will be revealed by the year's end.

