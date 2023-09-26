'I fell in love with you': Rowoon confesses to Cho Yi Hyun in first teaser of upcoming drama The Matchmakers

On September 26, The Matchmakers dropped the first-ever teaser of the show starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. Raising anticipation among fans, this teaser is gaining much attention. Read on to learn more about The Matchmakers, Rowoon, and Cho Yi Hyun's characters.

The Matchmakers' first teaser out

On September 26, KBS TV2 dropped the first teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy drama The Matchmakers. While the story revolves around the struggles of a widow and a widower, the teaser is quite intriguing. Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun stood opposite each other as he confessed, "I… fell in love with you". Cho Yi Hyun was left in shock while Rowoon could not help but be honest. Fans expressed excitement watching this teaser and are looking forward to the kind of chemistry Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun will show on screen together. Previously, two exuded mature looks in the Korean traditional attires with their striking visuals.

About The Matchmakers

The story highlights the struggle of a young widow Jung Soon Deok played by Cho Yi Hyun and a widower Shim Jung Woo by Rowoon to look for the ideal match for four females. Jung Soon Deok leads two distinct lives as a daughter-in-law of the first vice premier and as Mrs. Yeo Joo, the best matchmaker in Hanyang. Shim Jung Woo is one of the most intelligent young men, capable enough to become the youngest man to clear the Civil Service Exams. The four ladies are important representatives of the Joseon Dynasty and must be married off. Jung Soon Deok and Shim Jung Woo are in charge of finding suitable grooms for the girls.

Other Cast members

Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Jo Han Chul, Park Ji Young, Jung Shin Hye, Park Ji Won, and other amazing actors appear in this romance comedy series. Park Ji Young will play Park So Hyun aka Mrs. Park is a formidable woman who has helped her family members reach success. Jo Han Chul will play the King, who desires to marry off Dr. Maek's three daughters in under two months. Meanwhile, Jung Shin Hye and Park Ji Won will play Dr. Maek's first two daughters, respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Matchmakers: Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun are all set to find perfect matches in character posters