I Know But Cast & Summary: Here’s everything you need to know about the Song Kang, Han So Hee starrer

Good news for Navillera fans! Another Song Kang drama will be available sooner than you imagine. With the numbers of webtoon stories adapted for the small screens rising, ‘I Know But’ is joining the list too. It will see a fresh pairing of two stunningly beautiful actors as leads and naturally, is the talk of the town among K-Drama fans. To make things easier for you, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about this upcoming 2021 K-Drama.

What is the show I Know But?

The drama ‘I Know But’ (also known as Nevertheless) is an upcoming drama from JTBC. Adapted from a webtoon by the same name, ‘I Know But’ is a light-hearted rom-com story of two people in college. The webtoon is created by Jung Seo and the show is now easily one of the highly anticipated shows of 2021.

Who is the cast in I Know But?

‘I Know But’ is getting a lot of hype, not just due to the success of the webtoon, but also because of the cast involved. As the male lead, we have Song Kang playing Park Jae Uhn. Song Kang has been trending in the hearts of fans ever since his superhit drama ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Love Alarm’. More recently, his Netflix-based drama ‘Navillera’ has been pulling in fans by thousands.

Female lead Yoo Na Bi is played by Han So Hee, who has also been hitting highs with her previous work. ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘The World of the Married’ and ‘Abyss’ are just some of her recent works that have been loved by the audience. Her most recognizable role was of Yeo Da Kyung in ‘The World of The Married’, for which she gained a lot of acclaim.

Also featuring other talented stars like Chae Jong Hyeop, Yang Hye Ji, Han Eu Ddeum, and Kim Min Gwi, the ‘I Know But’ looks like a sure win at the moment!

What is the plot of I Know But?

The plot follows the exploits of the lead pair, who are both 220year-olds, Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) and Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee). Simply put, Jae Uhn is a person who believes dating is a waste of energy and time and finds happiness in just flirting with people. He keeps himself emotionally distanced, but enjoys bantering and ‘playing’ with people.

Yoo Na Bi, on the other hand, had a bitter fall out with an ex-boyfriend and stopped believing in love at all. She gives up on destiny and makes a vow not to be swept up in love again. However, she wants to date people.

More information about I Know But

The lead actors Song Kang and Han So Hee were spotted filming for the drama in March 2021. Photos also showed a sneak peek of the butterfly tattoo that Park Jae Uhn has in the webtoon, now on Song Kang’s neck.

JTBC released a short teaser of the lead pair reading the show’s synopsis on April 30, 2021. Song Kang looks like a sweet young man while Han So Hee gives all innocent vibes. Watch their characters’ story in their own words below:

When will the drama air?

The drama ‘I Know But’ will launch on June 18 and will wrap up by July 17.

