I Live Alone tops October variety show brand reputation rankings, The Village President’s People follows

In the latest announcement for the October variety show brand reputation rankings, I Live Alone has claimed the top spot, showcasing its strong influence and popularity. Following closely behind is The Village President’s People, further affirming its position as a well-received variety show. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for this month's variety shows. These rankings were derived from the analysis of consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 well-known variety programs. The data was collected from September 7 to October 7.

Top 5 variety shows for October

MBC's I Live Alone (Home Alone) maintained its leading position this month with a brand reputation index of 5,262,482, reflecting an 8.80 percent increase from September's index of 4,836,706. Notably, the show also secured the top spot in September, showcasing an impressive 83.68 percent rise in its score since August.

In the show's keyword analysis, prominent phrases included Jun Hyun Moo, Kian 84, and Lee Jang Woo, while top related terms comprised reveal, travel, and challenge. Notably, the program garnered a highly positive response, with a positivity-negativity analysis indicating an impressive score of 89.50 percent positive reactions.

tvN's The Village President’s People surged to second place, experiencing a remarkable 357.26 percent increase in its brand reputation index since the previous month. This surge propelled its total score for October to an impressive 4,762,453.

SBS' My Little Old Boy maintained its position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,533,397. This marks a significant 42.38 percent increase in its score since September, compared to the brand reputation index of 3,183,976. Notably, the show retained its third-place position in September, demonstrating a 20 percent rise in its score since August.

tvN's You Quiz on the Block secured the fourth position for the month, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,039,531. This indicates a notable 14.86 percent increase in its score compared to September, which had a brand reputation index of 3,516,915. In the previous month, it held the second spot, showcasing a significant 33.63 percent increase in its score since August.

Lastly, SBS' widely-loved show Running Man secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 3,505,463. This represents an 11.03 percent increase in its score since September when it held a brand reputation index of 3,157,259. In September, the show occupied the fourth spot, registering a substantial 42.81 percent increase in its score since August.

The top 20 variety shows for October

Home Alone (I Live Alone) The Village President’s People My Little Old Boy You Quiz on the Block Running Man Steel Troops 3 (The Iron Squad 3) Win or Nothing (A Clean Sweep) Radio Star I Am Solo Mister Lotto Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything) Street Woman Fighter 2 How Do You Play? 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 Immortal Songs The King of Mask Singer Divorced Singles Shooting Stars (Kick a Goal) The Manager The Burning Roses

