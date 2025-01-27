‘I love beautiful things’: Byeon Woo Seok addresses Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘confession’ and compliments his visuals

Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok are the newest friends in K-town, and everyone is talking about it! Recently, Byeon Woo Seok spoke about their newfound bond and also complimented Kim Soo Hyun’s good looks. The two were first spotted at the AAA, cozying up and having an intense conversation, which seemed like they had been friends for a long time.

On January 27, 2025, Byeon Woo Seok sat with the media outlet Star News and gave an exclusive interview. He was asked about his newfound friendship with Kim Soo Hyun as they were seen talking intensely at the Asia Artist Awards 2024. The actor expressed his admiration for Kim Soo Hyun, describing their relationship as special. He revealed that Kim Soo Hyun, a senior he has long looked up to, and meeting him at the awards show was a memorable moment. Although their interaction was brief, it left a lasting impression.

Moreover, Byeon Woo Seok also complimented Kim Soo Hyun’s visuals and described him as someone who conveys deep emotions through his eyes. He added, “I loved his visuals. I love beautiful things.”

Additionally, Byeon Woo Seok addressed Kim Soo Hyun’s public comment about their relationship. Following the awards show, Kim Soo Hyun had responded to a fan's question, mentioning that he and Byeon Woo Seok had become good friends. Byeon Wook Seok stated, "While talking with him, I felt like we connected" and said that he will continue to build their bond.

Advertisement

Byeon Wo Seok gained much popularity for his role in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. Following his success with the show, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl and Midnight Runner, among others.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor also held his fanmeeting titled EYES ON YOU in 2024 for the first time in 10 years, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Kim Soo Hyun, the established actor, and Byeon Woo Seok, the emerging superstar are both the leading men of Korean entertainment currently. Their friendship is garnering attention in the community and fans are already expecting both to work together in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Our brothers…’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives shoutout to BTS during My Universe performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in India