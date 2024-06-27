'I love them': Billie Eilish recalls meeting BTS' RM and J-Hope during You Quiz on the Block appearance

Billie Eilish, currently promoting her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft in South Korea, recently appeared in You Quiz on the Block. During the show, she fondly recalled meeting BTS members RM and J-Hope backstage in Seoul during her Happier Than Ever world tour in 2022.

Billie Eilish dishes on meeting BTS’ RM and J-Hope

Billie Eilish, currently in South Korea to promote her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, recently made an appearance on the popular TV show You Quiz on the Block. During the show, she shared a memorable encounter with BTS members RM and J-Hope.

Recalling her 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour, Billie Eilish recounted meeting the BTS members backstage during her Seoul concert. When the hosts inquired if she remembered RM and J-Hope being at her concert, Billie enthusiastically responded, "Yes, yes, I know! I was very honored that they were there. They're so cool, I love them." Her genuine admiration for the BTS members was evident as she spoke fondly of their brief interaction.

Take a look at the clip here:

Meanwhile, back in 2022, BTS leader RM and J-Hope marked their attendance at the American singer’s concert in Seoul. Not just that, the global icons got clicked together and even shared the memorable capture on their social media profiles.

Here’s when BTS’ RM and J-Hope met Billie Eilish and Finneas:

More details about BTS members’ latest activities

Meanwhile, earlier this month, BTS members celebrated a joyous reunion as they welcomed Jin who was discharged from the military on June 12. The next day, Jin fulfilled his promise to ARMY by participating in FESTA 2024 live and a heartfelt free hug event, celebrating the group's 11th debut anniversary.

On the other hand, while the remaining group members diligently complete their respective military service, they keep ARMYs, and their fans engaged with a diverse range of content prepared in advance. Most recently, V will be releasing his photobook on July 9, followed by Jimin who is set to drop his second solo album MUSE on July 19.

