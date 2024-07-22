'I love you': NCT's Jaemin expresses excitement for Ariana Grande launching Weverse account; joins her channel

NCT's Jaemin warmly welcomes Ariana Grande as she joined the South Korean fan engagement platform Weverse. The popular social media site is used by celebrities like BTS, TXT and more to interact with fans and give updates.

As a part of Ariana Grande's contract with HYBE, the celebrity joined the platform. Here is how JAemin expressed his excitement.

NCT's Jaemin expresses his love for Ariana Grande

On July 22, NCT Dream member Jaemin posted on Ariana Grande's account and wrote 'I love you Ariana Grande' and also added heart emojis to his post. The American singer officially joined Weverse and opened her account. A new profile image of the singer was also shared on her account. Additionally, she also made her first post and wrote '#weverse'. Her account also surpassed 50k followers in less than an hour.

Ariana Grande joined Weverse as a part of the new contract with HYBE. Earlier, it was reported that the global singer had severed ties with Scooter Braun and HYBE. However, it was later confirmed by HYBE Corporation that under their partnership with Ariana Grande, the singer will be joining their fan-celebrity interaction platform Weverse. As a part of the deal, they will be exploring the singer's participation on the fan engagement platform and will also be collaborating with her beauty brand.

More about NCT

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Jaemin is the rapper and dancer of NCT Dream.

