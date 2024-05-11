'I might not get married': BTS' RM's thoughts on marriage resurface following Come back to me music video release

While his latest music video, Come back to me captivates fans worldwide, RM’s video, where he shared his thoughts on marriage, has resurfaced across social media.

In the video, the BTS leader can be seen candidly confessing that he feels scared of marriage and might not get married.

BTS’ RM gets candid about his thoughts on Marriage

Following the release of BTS' RM's latest music video for Come back to me on May 10, fans have been captivated not only by the mesmerizing visuals but also by the candid revelations made by the artist himself. In a resurfaced video from a roundtable conversation, RM opened up about his thoughts on marriage, sparking a flurry of discussion among fans.

In the heartfelt confession, RM candidly expressed his fear of marriage, stating, "I'm scared of getting married. It's unclear, swearing to love someone forever, officiating the marriage, and inviting friends... Would it possibly happen in my life?"

Watch the clip here;

Reflecting on his upbringing and societal expectations, RM shared his realization that he might not follow the conventional path of matrimony, a sentiment that resonates with many individuals navigating similar uncertainties in modern society. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About RM’s Come back to me music video and Right Place, Wrong Person album

The display of RM's personal sentiments with the themes explored in his Come back to me music video adds depth to his introspection as an artist. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the video delves into the complexities of life, portraying RM's journey through moments of isolation, conflict, and eventual resolution.

Watch RM’s Come back to me music video;

As RM navigates through the labyrinth of his memories, confronting both joyous and painful experiences, viewers are reminded of the transient nature of life and the importance of embracing growth and resilience. Ultimately, the music video serves as a reflection of RM's personal evolution, highlighting his journey toward self-discovery and acceptance.

With his introspective musings sparking conversations about love, relationships, and societal expectations, RM continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, while fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person, set to be released on May 24.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Thank you to everyone': BTS' RM expresses gratitude to Come back to me MV team, Kim Min Ha, Joseph Lee, more; PICS