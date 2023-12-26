'I miss BTS': J-Hope reminisces performing with group during solo New Year's Rockin' Eve performance; watch

BTS member J-Hope took center stage at New Year's Rockin' Eve last year. Reminiscing the memorable moment while the BTS members were serving in the South Korean military, their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, shared a heartwarming episode on their YouTube channel where J-Hope expressed his sincere thoughts and shared missing his group mates.

Bangtan Bomb Episode: J-Hope misses BTS during solo New Year's Rockin' Eve performance

The latest Bangtan Bomb episode took a trip down memory lane when BTS member J-Hope performed solo at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023. The episode, shared by BIGHIT MUSIC on their YouTube channel, captured J-Hope's journey throughout the event.

Amidst the rain and worries about in-ear monitoring, J-Hope delivered a passionate performance, captivating the audience with his solo stage. The episode showcased his backstage preparations, from rehearsals to taking selfies and interacting with the crew.

Despite technical challenges, J-Hope expressed his gratitude for the incredible atmosphere and the support of ARMY. The episode revealed J-Hope's candid moments post-performance, sharing his thoughts on the rainy weather and reflecting on the absence of fellow BTS members during the event.

As the countdown to 2023 commenced, J-Hope joined the festivities, expressing heartfelt wishes for health and happiness in the new year. The episode offered fans an intimate look at J-Hope's experience, emphasizing the emotional impact of performing solo and the sense of camaraderie with his BTS members during previous New Year's Rockin' Eve events.

Watch what went down behind J-Hope's solo performance at New Year's Rockin' Eve here:

Catch-up on BTS' recent engagements

As V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook completed BTS' line-up for military enlistment, their heart-touching track Spring Day made a poignant return, soaring to the top of the iTunes chart in the U.S. and securing a remarkable No. 1 spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, clocking an impressive 63 non-consecutive weeks.

Alongside Spring Day, other BTS classics also resurged on the charts. Outro: Tear stormed back at No. 2, No More Dream at No. 6, and Louder Than Bombs at No. 8 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. WINGS, the title track from BTS' album, clinched the 5th position on the Digital Song Sales chart, while Outro: Tear from their 2018 album made a remarkable debut at No. 22. This revival of their timeless hits underscores BTS's enduring impact, resonating deeply with ARMYs as the members fulfill their military service.

During their absence, BTS offered a heartfelt gift to fans: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part series delving into their lives beyond fame. Meanwhile, more recently, Jimin surprised fans with another heartwarming single, Closer Than This, a melodious narration of BTS's unwavering bond with their fans. On that note, ARMYs eagerly await BTS's return in 2025, standing steadfast by their side.

