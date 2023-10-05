'I miss you': BTS' Jungkook takes over SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan's live from Mingyu's account

BTS’ Jungkook is enjoying Weverse time with fans after deleting his Instagram profile. The 3D singer as promised, makes sure to hold a live interaction session on the platform with ARMYs from time to time. However, Jungkook recently made his debut on another group’s Weverse Live, leaving everyone speechless. Following the incident, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan explained to CARATs what exactly unfolded during the few seconds when his audio was muted.

BTS’ Jungkook appears in SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan's Weverse live

The youngest BTS member frequently goes live online to interact with fans. Whether it’s holding an impromptu Q&A session, engaging in late-night mukbangs, sharing his favorite recipes, or being too much active on Tik Tok he has got it all. The Seven singer on October 4, hosted an hour-long live session, so fans were aware that it might take some time for him to do another session. However, he surprised everyone by popping up in the comments section of another group. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, who was hosting a Weverse live on the same day, was taken aback by surprise when he received a call from BTS' Golden Maknae. After realizing the situation, Jungkook greeted CARATs and praised SEVENTEEN.

"Jungkook hyung gave me a call, you know, he's known for doing lots of Weverse lives. He asked how I was doing and told me he missed me! When he asked what I was up to, I mentioned I was doing a Weverse live... and then he thought his voice might be heard, so he said, 'Hello, Carats!”. “No, hyung, I turned it off when you called. Oh, in that case, can I mention that you called me?" "Sure, sure, of course” replied Jungkook in return.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

Jungkook is currently making it big in the international music scene with both of his digital singles Seven Feat Latto and 3D Feat Jack Harlow topping the global music charts. Recently, Billboard Brazil unveiled the full list of K-pop nominees for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, scheduled to be held in Paris next month. The youngest BTS member clinched 3 major nominations which include Best Song for his latest digital single Seven Feat Latto, Biggest Fans, and Best K-Pop. With this, he also became the first solo artist to enter this category. The EMA’s are set to take place on November 5 in Paris, France.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu become twins for 3D dance challenge; Watch