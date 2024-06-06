SEVENTEEN and BTS have shared a longstanding friendship for years. Ever since they started to work together under the same company, their relationship has gotten even closer. One such incident that confirms that the idols are close to each other is when Seungkwan receives a heartfelt call from Jungkook.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan receives a call from BTS' Jungkook

In 2023, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan was holding a live stream on the fan communication app called Weverse and it was suddenly interrupted for a few minutes. When the artist came back on, he revealed that he received a phone call from BTS’ Jungkook. The artist added that they both know each other and also meet from time to time. In the call, Jungkook asked the artist what he was doing and Seungkwan told him that he was doing a live for his fans. Jungkook joined the singer and greeted the fans with “Hello, Carats”.

However, Seungkwan said that the live session was stopped temporarily as it had stopped because Jungkook called him. The artist quickly apologized and urged Seungkwan to return to what he was doing. Seungkwan asked Jungkook if he could reveal to his fans that he called him and Jungkook readily agreed. Moreover, Jungkook also said that he missed the artist and wished to meet him soon.

The heartfelt interaction made the fans of both BTS and SEVENTEEN emotional as they were unaware that they both shared a strong bond. Moreover, it is an open secret that Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu are very good friends who hang out with each other often. Both fandoms cannot wait for more interaction between both artists soon.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025 along with the other members and make a full group comeback.

Furthermore, the artist has also announced to release of a brand new single titled Never Let Go on June 7 at 1 PM KST. The song will serve as a special thank you to his fans who have stuck with him through thick and thin.

