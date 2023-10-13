‘I missed music bank...’: BTS’ J-Hope's encouraging note for Jungkook sends fans into meltdown

BTS' J-Hope, despite being enrolled in mandatory military service, continues to cheer up and support his fellow members. Recently, he shared an encouraging note for Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS on Weverse. This heartfelt message comes as the golden maknae made an appearance at the pre-recording for the Music Bank show. For the unversed, following the release of his recent digital single 3D (Feat Jack Harlow), this will be the first time that Jungkook will make a stage appearance in South Korea.

BTS’ J-Hope hypes Jungkook ahead of his performance in a music show

ARMY's Sunshine, recently took to Weverse (a fan interaction platform) to reply to an old comment from Jungkook. On October 9, Jungkook posted a comment mentioning “hyung if you get hurt I’m gonna get hurt too”. In response on October 13, J-Hope expressed his emotions, mentioning that he missed the music bank pre-recording as he was occupied with laundry duties. He also asked the Seven Crooner to prioritize his health, urging him not to overwork and to participate in promotions while being in good health. “jjyaikaei... I missed music bank while doing my laundry don’t be sick and do your promotions with good health”. The Arson singer concluded his notes with multiple hearts and emotional emojis. Fans then took to the comment section to express their profound admiration for J-Hope's adorable and encouraging personality, praising him as the most pleasant and motivating member of the group.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Music Bank performance update

Jungkook on October 13, 2023, attended the Music Bank show. Those who were lucky enough to attend the Music Bank's pre-recording for 3D were given thoughtful gift packages that Jungkook had prepared in advance. Given Jungkook's status as the brand's global ambassador, fans were thrilled to get a Calvin Klein box that contained two different hat styles before the pre-recording session. Meanwhile, the 3D singer is soon to roll out his full-fledged solo album GOLDEN in November. GOLDEN will be released on November 3, featuring 11 tracks including the newly released Seven (Feat Latto) and 3D (Feat Jack Harlow). The K-pop idol will also deliver his first-ever concert titled GOLDEN Live On Stage.

