I.O.I to reunite? My Lovely boxer's Kim So Hye opens up about members wanting to get back together

Kim So Hye and Lee Sang Yeob are on to promote their upcoming Korean drama My Lovely Boxer as the main lead characters. Kim So Hye was a former member of the Produce 101 group I.O.I. During her recent appearance on a Korean variety show, she revealed that the famous girl group planned a reunion and how the discussion regarding the same went.

Kim So Hye on I.O.I's reunion

Eve actor Lee Sang Yeob and How to Buy a Friend's Kim So Hye appeared on a Korean variety show for their upcoming action rom-com K-drama My Lovely Boxer. The episode aired on August 16, at 8:30 pm (KST), the former I.O.I member opened up about the group's reunion and shared that it did not go as they planned. While sharing her honest thoughts about the reunion Kim So Hye said, "I.O.I almost had a reunion but it did not work out and the plans collapsed in the end. I often interact with the members and everyone desperately wishes to get back together. There are times when I miss the group activities."

About Kim So Hye

The former I.O.I member had always been an actress coming from an acting agency, she had no clue about singing and dancing. However, she ranked No. 5 on Produce 101 survival show our 101 contestants. She debuted as a singer in I.O.I on May 4, 2016, with the song Dream Girls, her previous agency Redline Entertainment had confirmed that she would continue her acting training after she completes her time with the group. In June 2016, she set up her own agency called S&P Entertainment. After the group disbanded in 2017, she debuted as an actor in the K-drama web series called Poetry Story. In 2018 she led the K-drama Best Chicken and made her big screen debut in the film Moonlit Winter. She also appeared in the web drama How to Buy a Friend alongside Lee Shin Young and Shin Seung Ho. Her upcoming K-drama My Lovely Boxer along with Lee Sang Yeob which is based on the famous Korean novel Pure Boxer is all set to air on August 21.

