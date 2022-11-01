I received a lot of resentment: 20th Century Girl creator dishes on Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok film

20th Century Girl is the latest release that has caught the hearts of the fans worldwide thanks to its heartwarming storyline that ends in a heartbreak. Creator of the film, director Bang Woo Ri who was recently recognised for her short film ‘Mrs.Young’ spoke on the various things that made the movie special and the tragic end that has been up for debate ever since the movie’s release.

20th Century Girl

The story is of Na Bo Ra, whose younger version is played by Kim Yoo Jung and older version by Han Hyo Joo. Casting them both was her great luck, says Bang Woo Ri as they both agreed to do their own roles which left her with no option but to cast the others around them. Na Bo Ra tries to be the eyes and the ears for her best friend Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo) who seems to have a crush on a boy named Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo). In the midst of the misunderstanding regarding recognising who her friend’s actual first love is, she ends up falling for a boy named Poong Woon Ho, played by Byeon Woo Seok. In the end, her own love story meets a sad end and she finds out that her first love has passed away.