‘I said yes’: EXchange Season 1 final couple Lee Ju Hwi and Ko Min Young confirms marriage plans after dating for 5 years

EXchange Season 1 couple Lee Ju Hwi and Ko Min Young have reached the successful pinnacle! The duo, which first appeared on the hit dating reality show back in 2021 with director Lee Jin Ju at the helm, became the topic of discussion on the internet for many months. After dating for just four months, the two had gone their separate ways only to reunite and reconcile on the show. They went on to date for a total of five years, and now the influencer has announced that they’re engaged via a social media update. They will get married this December.

Lee Jun Hwi and Ko Min Young announce engagement and marriage plans

Taking to her Instagram account on February 20, 2026, the English teacher and YouTuber shared that her longtime boyfriend had finally proposed to her in a surprise event while in New York. She shared a bunch of photos of the proposal and her ring with the following caption about the man she once regretted breaking up with, to the man she has decided to spend the rest of her life with.

She wrote, “We met in our early twenties, and [this year] when in the dead of winter, New York was all about romance, we went there the as I turned thirty, and he proposed to me. And it was the first time I saw him cry. He asked me to marry him with teary eyes in the cold New York... Ah, everything from the moment we first met until now appeared before my eyes like a flashback.”

She recalled her past five years of dating, with the first two filled with puppy love, the next two with worries about how they could be so different as people, and the most recent one with a ‘strange sense of love and care for each other beyond words’ which made them think about the future. The two are now gearing up to walk an unfamiliar but exciting path. The 28-year-old went on to thank their fans and followers for the constant support and asked to do so in the coming time as well.

Check out the post and the full video below.

A similar update was shared on her YouTube channel with almost 300K followers. Ko Min Young revealed that she and Lee Jun Hwi would get married on December 5, 2026, with a video capturing their emotional proposal.

