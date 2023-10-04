'I started working on...': BLACKPINK's Jennie’s conversation with Usher seemingly hints at solo music plans

The interaction between BLACKPINK's Jennie and Usher has stirred speculation about the idol's future plans, particularly in the context of ongoing contract renewal discussions between the group and YG Entertainment.

At a recent Chanel event, BLACKPINK's Jennie engaged in a conversation with global superstar Usher, sparking speculation about her future in music, particularly amid ongoing contract renewal discussions between the group and YG Entertainment. Recently the singer announced her special single You & Me. She also captivated audiences with her live performance of the song on the BORN PINK shows. But as it turns out Jennie seems to have more surprises in store.

During the luxury brand’s fashion show event in Paris on October 3, where Jennie showcased her stunning visuals and fashion prowess, she interacted with stars, including Usher. In a video clip gaining attention, Usher discussed the possibility of a future album and expressed interest in collaborating with Jennie. In response, Jennie intriguingly mentioned, "Right now, I’ve started working on an..." Although she didn't explicitly mention an album, fans speculated that it aligns with Usher's previous comment.

The video has fueled excitement among fans, who interpret Jennie's response as a hint at future projects and enthusiastically embraced the notion of a potential collaboration with Usher. While it's unclear whether this confirms her stay with YG Entertainment or implies an album irrespective of her future plans, fans are eagerly expecting what's to come.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gearing up for the release of her unreleased song You & Me. According to YG Entertainment, the special version of the song is set to be unveiled in October this year. After not releasing a solo album since SOLO in 2018, Jennie finally surprised fans with the unreleased version of You & Me during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour. On October 4, YG Entertainment revealed the new poster and release date for the track You & Me on the BLACKPINK official X handle. Notably, this will be the third version of the same song after the BORN PINK and Coachella versions. The special single is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time).

Also on August 9th, it was revealed that Jennie's You & Me has been registered by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). Following her unveiling of the track during her BORN PINK performance in Seoul, she debuted the song’s remix, featuring an additional rap verse, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts. Recently, ASCAP listed You & Me (Coachella Remix) as well. For those unfamiliar, ASCAP, commonly known as The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, is a nonprofit organization that provides performance rights to broadcasters, streaming services, and venues.

