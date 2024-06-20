I, the Executioner starring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min to hit the theatres in September

I, the Executioner or Veteran 2 has been confirmed to have a September release nationwide in South Korea. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this May and was met with a great response from the critics and the audience.

Fans eagerly await the release as they look forward to an action-packed detective story led by Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min.

I, the Executioner gears up for September release

On June 20, CJ ENM dropped a poster of the film I, the Executioner, featuring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min, which confirmed that the film would be released for the South Korean audience in the forthcoming September. The film saw a global premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Finally, the movie will be available for people to view nationwide. See the poster below.

More about I, the Executioner

I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2, tells the story of a serial killer hunt led by a veteran detective and a young one, who are determined to catch the murderer who has shaken society. Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Soo and Ahn Yoon Jo take on the main roles in the film.

It has been written and directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for Escape from Mogadishu, MAD SAD BAD and more.

On May 21, the cast and crew of I, The Executioner attended the Cannes Film Festival as the film premiered at the event. As the screening ended, the film received huge cheers and a 10-minute ovation from the audience.

I, the Executioner is a follow-up to the 2015 film Veteran which featured Yoo Ah In, Hwang Jung Min and Yu Hae Jin. It follows a detective who chases a rich heir and runs a conglomerate.

