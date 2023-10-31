‘I thought the show will be shelved’: Ila Arun reflects on Sushmita Sen’s heart attack during Aarya 3 shoot

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen earlier this year had suffered a cardiac arrest while shooting for her highly-anticipated Aarya 3. While the news had left all her fans and followers shocked, the actress a few days later had revealed undergoing an angioplasty and getting a stent placed owing to 95 percent blockage in her main artery. Recently, in an interview, her Aarya 3 co-star and singer Ila Arun opened up on what transpired during the shoot during the incident.

Ila Arun talks about Sushmita Sen suffering cardiac arrest during Aarya 3 shoot

In a recent interview with News 18, Ila Arun recalled how Aarya 3 shoot was canceled after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. The veteran actress stated that she had shot for two days in Mumbai and after that she had to fly to Jaipur. She was very excited to spend quality time with Sushmita during her 15-day schedule in the city.

However, a couple of days before the actress was supposed to fly to Jaipur, she was informed that the shoot has been cancelled as Sushmita got a heart run. “I was like, ‘Oh god, yeh kya ho gaya?(What has just happened?)’ I was shocked because I’m personally very attached to her. And I couldn’t connect with her,” she stated.

The actress also admitted being apprehensive about the fate of the show where the Main Hoon Na actress plays the titular role and the entire story revolves around her.

Ila Arun thought Aarya 3 will be shelved

She was quoted as sharing, “I thought the show will be shelved. I kept thinking about who can be the possible replacement for Sushmita. After all, she’s the real Aarya. We had a few days of shoot for the third season and I thought that they might make some changes to the script. But then one day, I got a call from them that the shoot is resuming.”

When the shoot actually resumed

Nonetheless, Ila Arun was asked to report in March for the shoot. According to the actress, as soon as she reached the set, she was astounded to see Sush on the set already. She stated that she was surprised to see wondering as how someone with a cardiac arrest a month back could be back on the sets so soon. Ila was later told by former Miss Universe that she had a 95% blockage.

She further added, “ When I reached the set, she was rehearsing. I thought of greeting her. I didn’t know how to face her or what to tell her or ask her. The script wasn’t completely in place but I saw her doing full action and sweating it out. She was kicking up the bad guys with a sword in her hand.”

In addition to this, Arun was left ‘dumbfounded and speechless’ to see Sushmita carrying out all the stunts and action sequences ‘completely on her own’ without a body double despite meeting such a health scare.

“When she saw me, she came up to me and told me, ‘Don’t worry. We will rock.’ I was so impressed,” shared the actress.

The actress remarked that usually in films the actor is there during the close-up shots but a body double does the long shot action sequences. However, with Sushmita, the actress asserted on seeing diva do all her action scenes in front of her even after a 95% heart blockage.

Ram Madhvani's directorial Aarya 3 will stream from November 3 on Disney + Hotstar.

