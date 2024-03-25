‘I want fans to see…’: J-Hope drops deets about upcoming docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET with new interview teaser; WATCH

BTS’ J-Hope unveiled a new interview video for his upcoming dance documentary series titled HOPE ON THE STREET. Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, the teaser has garnered much attention.

BTS’ J-Hope shares new interview video for upcoming docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET

On March 24, BTS’ official YouTube channel shared an interview video for J-Hope’s upcoming docu-series, featuring the K-pop idol giving an interview while sitting on a couch, donning a streetwear ensemble with a dark jacket, ripped jeans, and a knitted hat.

The interview video captured J-Hope talking about his love for dance, “as you already know this docu-series is about dance, which is the most important thing in my life, my career, and my roots.”

The K-pop superstar further added that viewers will be able to learn more about him through this documentary, which he filmed with an aesthetically pleasing angle.

“I want fans to see what genre of dance I used to work with and my overall journey with the world of dance", J-Hope revealed a hint for the documentary series.

He also shared a message towards ARMY (BTS’ fandom name), mentioning, “ARMY, I know you will watch it. So, I want to tell you that J-Hope dances in this series, and I hope you find it to your liking.”

Watch below the interview teaser of J-Hope:

More about J-Hope's upcoming docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET

The BTS dancer-rapper’s docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET is set to premiere on March 28, Thursday. The series was created with a special album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Which will be released on March 29, Friday.

The documentary series will air a total of six episodes every Thursday and Friday through the TVING network in South Korea and Amazon Prime for global fans. The Daydream singler is currently under mandatory military service along with the remaining BTS members.

Before his enlistment, he was confirmed to visit Japan’s Osaka, Paris, New York, his hometown Gwangju, and Seoul in South Korea to further connect with dance and local street dancers.

Earlier, BIGHIT Music shared in a press release, “Both the docuseries and the special album are interconnected. J-Hope will convey the messages from his tracks through the documentary.”

For his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 there will be also release parties hosted across cities in the USA.

