I want to get rid of: BTS’ J-Hope introduces a new side of him in upcoming photo folio ‘Me, Myself and j-hope’

Rightfully known as the fashionista of the group, BTS member J-Hope has always shown his unique side to fans. He has never let his artist side dim down, constantly experimenting and exploring his many traits to be able to showcase them not just with his music but also with his style. BTS began the ‘Me, Myself and BTS’ project last year and has been releasing special photo folios starring the seven members individually as well as one group collection. They are teased a couple of weeks ahead of each member’s birthday and released as a gift for the fans. So far, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, and V’s photo folios have been met with a fervour response from the fans who sold out the special editions soon. Now, before J-Hope’s February creation will be revealed to the fans, called ‘Me, Myself and j-hope’.

All New Hope with J-Hope The teaser for the BTS member’s upcoming photobook starts with him expressing his wish to start something new and see the many opportunities that pan out. He says, “I wanted to shoot a pictorial that’s worth calling a pictorial”, once again emphasizing the importance of quality in all his work. J-Hope goes on to add how there’s this bracket of him having gone with street style mostly up until now, which he wishes to change saying, “I wanted to get rid of the colourful and street-like vibe that I’ve been showing up until now.” The video plays out the behind-the-scenes for his upcoming release where a more dangerous set-up involving a see-saw, fire, rock explosions and more could be seen. It is a clear depiction of the heavy involvement the BTS members have had in the creation of these photo folios. With a darker, more strong style coming from the usually bright and vibrant J-Hope, a lot of exciting content seems to be in store for the fans.

J-Hope and fashion Exhibiting his own sense of style has never been a problem for the ‘Arson’ singer who recently returned from Paris after attending the fashion shows for brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès, as their special guest. He successfully carved himself as one of the most sought-after acts of the Paris Fashion Week. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

