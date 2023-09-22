'I was not concerned about…': Song Joong Ki opens up about newborn son during Hopeless movie promotions

Actor Song Joong Ki opened up about his character in his upcoming noir drama film Hopeless. Song Joong Ki shared his thoughts and emotions on why he wished to do a dark character which is quite different from what he usually does. He also revealed that he wants his son to watch the film Hopeless.

Song Joong Ki opens up about his newborn son Hopeless

The Vincenzo actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Hopeless where he takes on a negative role. On September 22, a Press preview for the film Hopeless was held in Gangnam where the director Kim Chang Hoon, Song Joong Ki himself, Hong Sa Bin, and BIBI were present. The Reborn Rich star shared why he chose this character and his thoughts on it. Song Joong Ki about doing the dark character, said, "I wanted to keep working with such dark and dreary characters.

There was a time when I had the opportunity, but I couldn't do it against my will, which was unfortunate. I wanted to make a dark film but couldn't. When I found this script, I was certain that the emotions I was experiencing at the moment were true, and the script was very attractive." While talking about his baby boy, Song Joong Ki said, "I have a baby who I love dearly, but I wasn't concerned about making a dark film. When he grows up, I want my son to see that his father made movies of this kind".

About Hopeless

Hopeless is a neo-noir drama film that focuses on two main characters Yeon Gyu played by Hong Sa Bin and Chi Geon played by Song Joong Ki. Chi Geon is the middle boss of an organization that he found while struggling in a world that never showed him a ray of hope. On the other hand, Yeon Gyu comes from a family where his father is abusive towards his mother. As someone who loves his mom to the core, Yeon Gyu's only wish is to work and get enough money to take away his mother. While working Yeon Gyu bumps into Chi Geon who takes him under his wings as Chi Geon sees a reflection of himself in Yeon Gyu. Hopeless is set to release on October 11.

