‘I Was On Morphine’: Kevin Costner Opens Up About Dealing With Kidney Stones While Filming Hidden Figures

Kevin Costner, 69 is known for his versatility of being a performer. He has been consistent with delivering brilliant acting performances in his films. The actor is known for his commendable work ethic, which is a clear testament to his amazing performances.

Recently, Costner revealed that he was battling kidney stones while filming Hidden Figures starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe. The film was released in 2016. Read ahead to know how Costner dealt with kidney stones.

Kevin Costner reveals being on Morphine

As per the People’s article, published on June 29, during his interview with the outlet, Kevin Costner revealed how he filmed Hidden Figures while battling kidney stones.

Costner said that he had never worked drunk or been high on set. He added, “I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked on (Hidden Figures).

While shooting teh movie, he developed kidney stones and he worked 10 days while being on an IV drip. The Bodyguard actor revealed, “ I don't even know how. About three days of it I was normal and then something happened to me."

As per People, The film star is known for not missing a day of work and his work ethic. Costner told the publication that he sat in his trailer with a morphine drip in his arm.

The Academy Award-winning actor kept his sleeves rolled down to hide his bruising from the IV Drip. He said that the experience was quite painful. Cosner added that he wanted to break down but he didn't as everyone was watching.

Kevin Costner Reveals his kids being anxious about watching Horizon

During the Horizon: An American Saga’s premiere in Los Angeles on June 24, 2024, Costner revealed to People that his children had only seen one cut of the film and were anxious to watch the final cut.

He said, “I brought them with me to France, but they're anxious to see it with no subtitles.” He laughed as he expressed how excited his kids were to watch the film without subtitles.

Costner shares three adult children with ex-wife Cindy Silva, Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36. He shared his son Liam, 26 with ex-partner Bridget Rooney and he has three children with ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14.

The Western epic premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film is one of teh important ones in the decades-long career trajectory of Kevin Costner.

Not only he has starred in it but also directed, produced, and co-written the film. The highly anticipated movie was released on June 28. Its second part out of the four, is slated to hit theatres on August 16, 2024.