‘I was touched’: Hyeri reacts to My Roommate is a Gumiho co-star Jang Ki Yong's coffee truck gift at Moonshine set amid military service; WATCH

Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong reunited 3 years after starring together in My Roommate is a Gumiho. The duo engaged in a fun yet meaningful conversation on the Reply 1988 actress’ YouTube show. During their chat, she revealed receiving a coffee truck surprise on Moonshine’s filming shoot, which was sent by none other than Jang Ki Yong.

Hyeri says she was touched by Jang Ki Yong's coffee truck surprise on Moonshine's set

On May 17, Hyeri’s YouTube show Hyell’s Club released a new episode featuring Jang Ki Yong. During their conversation, they reminisced many moments from their collaboration in the popular drama My Roommate is a Gumiho. During such a moment, Hyeri shared a fun memory, which is not known by many. The actress revealed she received a coffee truck surprise on the filming set of her historical drama Moonshine.

When asked about the sender, her manager said that it was sent by none other than her previous so-star Jang Ki Yong.

The Girl's Day member further added that initially she was confused as the actor at that time was serving in the military. But when she realized his kindness despite the difficulties he must have faced during his service, she was utmostly touched by this warm gesture.

Jang Ki Yong says his coffee truck gift to Hyeri was a gesture of his good feelings for her

“Hyeri, it is for you”, Jang Ki Yong burst into laughter after chanting the words he wrote on the truck. He then went on to say that he has a lot of good feelings for her and he hoped his action would help keep her confidence on the set, just like she always does.

To this, Hyeri revealed that not only she was touched, but it also worked as a word of encouragement for her that came from far away. In addition, when the Atypical Family actor asked her if she liked the surprise, she said that she did and she felt so happy.

Watch the full conversation between Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri here:

Know more about Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri

Jang Ki Yong is currently appearing on the JTBC drama The Atypical Family, alongside actresses Chun Wo Hee and Claudia Kim. Some of his previous works include My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021), My Mister (2018), and more.

On the other hand, Hyeri is a member of the popular girl group Girl’s Day. In her acting career, she led many K-dramas like Reply 1988 (2015), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Moonshine (2021), and more.