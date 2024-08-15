‘I will study, think, and act’: Stray Kids’ Felix issues apology for mentioning Japanese song on Korean Liberation Day

Stray Kids’ Felix is under scrutiny on Korean Liberation Day for mentioning a Japanese song through the fan communication application Bubble. He faced criticism from netizens for the oversight and not being respectful of the sensitive issue. However, the artist has since apologized for his action.

On August 15, 2024, Felix from the K-pop group Stray Kids sent a voice message on LYSN Bubble, which he often uses to connect with his fans. He told his fans that he had recently participated in the Shikanoko challenge, a Japanese anime challenge. However, the Korean netizens did not take it well, specifically for mentioning a Japanese song on Korean Liberation Day.

Korean Liberation Day is celebrated on August 15 of every year in both South Korea and North Korea to commemorate the day the country was free from Japanese colonial rule. It is an extremely sensitive topic for the citizens and when Felix mentioned a Japanese song, it hurt the people’s sentiments. However, he apologized immediately for making the blunder and said that he would be reflecting on his mistake.

The K-pop idol said, “Hello, this is Felix. I would like to apologize to my fans and to everyone who was disappointed by my carelessness. During a voice live broadcast on the early morning of August 15, I mentioned a Japanese song while talking with fans about short-form challenges. I truly apologize for my carelessness on such a meaningful liberation day.

I am deeply reflecting on my lack of knowledge about history. I will study, think, and act more carefully in areas where I have been lacking and make sure something like this does not happen again.”

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group recently made their comeback with a brand new album titled ATE, along with the music video for the title track Chk Chk Boom, which was extremely well-received by fans.