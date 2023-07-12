Ice Bucket Challenge 2023: IU pokes fun at You Have Done Well co-star Park Bo Gum

"I'm taking on the Ice Bucket Challenge under the name of Sean," IU said in a video of her Ice Bucket Challenge that she shared on the 11th. After naming actors Heo Jun Seok, Lee Joo Young, and Lee Do Hyun, IU thanked her coworkers for their willingness to participate despite their busy schedules.

IU and Park Bo Gum taking the Ice Bucket Challenge 2023:

"I would be very grateful if you would send a lot of interest and support for the establishment of Korea's first Lou Gehrig convalescent hospital," IU wrote in a comment at the conclusion of her speech. The positive influence of IU is attracting attention. The actions of Heo Jun Seok, Lee Joo Young, and Lee Do Hyun, who IU identified as the subsequent challengers, are also the focus of attention. In the past, on July 10th, singer Sean uploaded a video of the 2023 Ice Bucket Challenge and named actors Park Bo Gum, IU, and Jo Won Hee in the video. Kwak Dong Yeon, Oh My Girl's Mimi, and The Boyz' Q were the people Park Bo Gum named, who would take on the challenge after him. Seeing the challenge, IU left a funny comment, saying that Park Bo Gum wearing the hat during the challenge could be considered a challenge. Seeing the fun time shared by the co-stars of the upcoming drama You Have Done Well, fans were laughing and were saying that they can’t wait to see them on-screen again!

The Ice Bucket Challenge:

The Ice Bucket Challenge is an event that started in the United States to get people interested in and donate to people with Lou Gehrig's disease. The premise of the challenge was within a 24 hour period, participants had the option of accepting the challenge, dousing themselves in ice water, or making a $100 donation. In 2014, it was one of the first online challenges that were done by a lot of people around the world until they raised enough money for people suffering from the disease.

