The ice cream flavours you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and who we know and love today as mega superstars, were launched in 2016 as young trainees. Over the past 5 years since their debut, the powerhouses have not only given Korean music an international stage but have also built individual identities, brands, fans and names for themselves.

In 2018, the girls made history at Coachella by being the 1st Korean female band to ever take the stage of the coveted American music festival. Over the years, the girls have also collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and more. Not to forget their cult-like fandom--BLINKS. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

