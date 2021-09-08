ICHILLIN’ express their love in a cute and refreshing way with the debut MV ‘GOT’YA’

At 8:30 am IST on September 8, ICHILLIN’ officially debuted in the music industry by releasing the music video for their debut song 'GOT'YA' which track with a deep house genre hip-hop bass tone, with a refreshing and bouncy melody with a fluffy feel. The lyrics contain the courage and will to actively create one's own path without noticing others.

In addition, famous lyricists and composers such as 'Secret Weapon', which collaborated with many K-pop groups including TWICE and GOT7, participated to enhance the song's perfection. In the individual concept photos and group concept photos that were sequentially released earlier, the members showed unique styling. In the music video teaser for 'Gatcha', which was released on the 6th, expectations were raised with a short but intense performance. ICHILLIN’ is expected to capture the hearts of global fans with its colorful charms such as splendid performances and unrivaled visuals.

ICHILLIN’ held an online showcase to commemorate their debut on the morning of the 8th and shared various stories. Ichilin, who released their debut song 'GOT'YA' on this day, completed the stage like a rookie with lively energy. Excitement and tension were seen on the faces of the seven members who are just taking their first steps in the music industry. Yeju said, "I can't believe that the seven members have been running towards their dreams of debut.

The unique group name is a compound word of 'AISLING', which means dream and vision, and 'CHILLIN', which is used for various meanings such as relaxation and fashion. Lee Ji introduced, "It contains the meaning that I want everyone who listens to Ichilyn's song to dream and rest together. It also contains the meaning that 7 different people have gathered." Yeju added, "When I first heard the name of the team, I thought it was fresh. As I debuted with a pretty group name, I will show you a variety of sides in the future."

The next goal of ICHILLIN’, who has achieved the dream of debut, is to win the Rookie of the Year award. Sohee wished, "First, I want to receive the Rookie of the Year award." Also, "I want to be recognized by the public and get the title of 'Monster Rookie'" she added.

