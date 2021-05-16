Iconic GOT7 moments that live in Ahgases' minds rent free

When you're a member of a fandom that follows idols as chaotic as GOT7, there is no shortage of moments that haunt your daydreams.

Being an Ahgase is all about relishing in the unforgettable moments with/of GOT7. Member Jinyoung once said, "We should enjoy every moment we share together. Because one day we might revisit it and think - That was a memorable memory. We don't regret it." Be it the happy, the emotional, or even the hilarious ones, we have too many moments that we can remember at the drop of a hat.

The Great Betrayal aka Shabu-Shabu

This is undoubtedly one of the most memorable and unforgettable moments for both the people involved and ahgases. During Hard Carry season 2, Jackson and Youngjae went to eat shabu-shabu while they were resting. While Jackson was busy with his phone, Youngjae sneaked out with the excuse of going to the restroom. And he didn't even pay! Jackson referred to that betrayal, in some way or another, the entire time they were promoting Lullaby. It was even mentioned during Hard Carry season 2.5.

"Rice"

Eric Nam's After School Club has witnessed the birth of quite a few fun GOT7 moments. In this particular episode, Jackson and Mark were the only ones visiting. Jackson revealed that one of the fans asked him, "What did you eat to become so hot?" Repeatedly emphasising that he is not calling himself hot, he said, "Rice." Well, rice is the key.

GOT7: The Pretty Ladies

For their Day 1 at FLY IN SINGAPORE concert in 2016, the boys shed their suave looks in favour of dresses and wigs to cross-dress as members of GFriend and Red Velvet. On the final day of FLY IN SEOUL in the same, the boys appeared in an outfit of white shirts and red pencil skirts accessorised with wigs. The rendition of AOA's miniskirt was one of a kind indeed. Female and male ahgases were astonished by how beautifully Jackson could move his hips to the beat.

Wang Gae - Park Gae

Does Jackson ever stop talking about being a couple with Jinyoung? Born in the year of the dog (gae), loving Jackson Wang and tsundere Park Jinyoung are the cutest duo in the group. They are so hyped up that Yugyeom even has a rap written for them!

We're gonna fly~

GOT7 is known by many other names among the fandom; one of them being SPOILER7. They tease a lot, with bits and pieces of information. But the best spoiler so far was by Youngjae. It would be wrong to call it a spoiler. He spoiled the comeback and drove ahgases crazy. During a VLIVE, Youngjae and Mark were out with their baby girl Coco. Youngjae was playing with her. And by the time Mark stopped him, he had sung a line of their then upcoming song Fly. Ooops!

DAB7

It is no secret that Bambam loves to dab. And he does it more than anything else; except maybe "skrrt skrrt". The boys were lounging in their hotel room when Bambam said, " Let's be DAB7." Mark, Bambam's personal fun spoiler, retorted, "No. Be DAB7 alone." Bambam's response? He dabbed some more.

BONUS: Crying

Ahgases are known for making GOT7 cry. It's something that's being done right from their first fanmeet. A video started playing suddenly and all the Ahgases present started singing Playground for the boys; reducing them to tears. It noted an upgrade in 2018 during their EYES ON YOU world tour. Another video and a stadium full of Ahgases singing Thank You to the boys. Again, their eyes watered.

Are you an Ahgase? Share you favourite GOT7 moment in the comments section down below!

Credits :Getty Images

