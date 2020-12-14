  1. Home
Ideal girl, favourite food and more: 5 Fun facts you didn’t know about Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most loved Korean actors of this generation. Here are 5 fun facts you may not know about him.
Ji Chang Wook at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards
Ji Chang-wook is a popular South Korean actor and singer who is loved by fans for his endearing personality and incredible skill and talent. In the K-Drama Smile Again(2010-2011), he rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo(2011), Empress Ki (2013-2014), Healer(2014-2015), The K2(2016), Suspicious Partner(2017), Melting Me Softly(2019), and Backstreet Rookie.

Ji Chang Wook started his career as a musical theatre artist and debuted as a film and TV actor with his role in the 2006 film ‘Days…’ and with a minor supporting role in the K-Drama You Stole My Heart. However, his official debut was with the 2008 film Sleeping Beauty. In 2010, he was cast in his first ever lead role as a Korean-American short track speed skater in the drama Smile Again. For this role, Ji Chang Wook won the ‘Best Actor in a Daily Drama’ award at the KBS Drama Awards. This launched Ji Chang Wook into fame and there was no looking back anymore.

Here are 5 fun facts about Ji Chang Wook that you didn’t know:

  1. Ji Chang Wook’s ideal girl would be someone like Song Hye Kyo.

  2. He knows how to knit and stitch!

  3. While in the military, he participated in the army’s musical “Shinheung Military Academy“.

  4. His favourite food is Chinese food and of course, his mother’s cooking!

  5. His favourite way to de-stress after a hard day is to take his motorcycle out on a ride.

What do you think of these facts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Getty Images

