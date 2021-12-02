‘IDOL: The Coup’ star Kim Min Kyu joins SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo Bin in upcoming romance drama

On December 2nd, Kim Min Kyu was selected as the lead in Netflix's new series 'The Fabulous'. He will be taking up the role of Shim Do Young, an aspiring model who is a character with a beautiful visual of the main character, and is a college student who struggles between the dream of a model and reality. He is a character full of pretentiousness and immaturity, but has a cute charm.

‘The Fabulous’ will portray the work, passion, romance, and friendships of four young men and women who have thrown themselves into the fashion industry. It is a realistic romance drama about the daily lives of modern men and women who live in the city and follow a single life.

In the past, Kim Min Kyu appeared on Mnet's audition program 'Produce X 101' and attracted attention with his outstanding visuals and skills that matched it. Since then, he has been active as a MC for SBS MTV's music program 'The Show', a seasonal entertainment program 'Friends Tour Like It', and a web drama 'Pop Out Boy'.

Recently, she started acting as a lead role in the JTBC Monday-Tuesday drama 'IDOL: The Coup'. Since then, he has been recognized for his outstanding performances and has been walking on a solid road with his next work 'The Fabulous' confirmed.

Meanwhile, in 'The Fabulous', where Kim Min Kyu will be active, Chae Soo Bin and SHINee's Choi Minho will also appear. Producer Kim Jung Hyun, who participated in 'Gu Family Book', ‘A Korean Odyssey', 'Legal High', and 'Hotel Del Luna', was directed, and the script was written by Kim Ji Hee/Im Jin Seon.

ALSO READ: ‘Hospital Playlist’ rising star Bae Hyun Sung joins Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin in ‘Our Blues’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below.