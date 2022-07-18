The Idol: Here’s all we know about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut acting show so far

Upcoming HBO series, ‘The Idol’ has released its first trailer and the word is out about it being BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut acting gig. A very interesting plot awaits the fans of the K-pop icon who will be seen alongside many famous names in the music and acting world. We have compiled a list of all that we know about the upcoming show so far.

Named ‘The Idol’, popular HBO series ‘Euphoria’s Sam Levinson acts as the director meanwhile singer-songwriter The Weeknd takes up the producer as well as actor hats for this one. Lily-Rose Depp takes the lead role of Jocelyn as was also seen in the much-talked-about teaser that dropped on July 18. Furthermore, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Hari Nef take up the other important roles while BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets off her debut.

Interestingly, the trailer of the show initially premiered on July 16, 2022, at MetLife Stadium during The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour. Last year the singer had announced that he will be creating, executive producing and co-writing an HBO show, following which he was spotted hanging with Jennie Kim, that gave rise to the first rumors about her appearance.

Suzanne Son was said to have been replaced by Debbie Ryan last year when the news of a creative haul involving the show’s inclination towards a majorly female perspective seemingly came to The Weeknd’s attention. It was also rumored that a majority of the show was shot, however, the said massive change resulted in cast changes and followed up with re-shoots.

As of now, the production is said to have been completed for 'The Idol' while the premiere is expected to take place later in the year.

